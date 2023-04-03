Park City shuts down Wasatch for rivalry win

If the Miners’ 15-10 win over Westlake was all about a rebound game for Park City’s offense, Friday’s matchup with Wasatch showed off the strength of Park City’s defense.

The Miners went down to Heber City on Friday and shut out their rival until midway through the third quarter, and senior Chase Beyer’s team-high eight points were more than enough to seal the 11-2 win. Park City improved to 10-1 on the season.

“We’re slowly getting better,” Park City coach Michael Persky said. “Starting from the back, (goalie) AJ (Silianoff) had a good game. Defense, you know, we’re missing Gavin (Beichner), which hurts the team a lot, but I think kids stepped up. … Offensive end, a lot of goals from Chase, which was great, a lot of goals from a lot of other people, too. Kids are starting to get a little better.”

Wasatch had its fair share of the ball in the first half, but it couldn’t solve a suffocating Park City defense. Silianoff ended the game with seven saves on nine shots on goal, and Park City forced Wasatch to shoot from mostly harmless positions on the field. The Miners prevented the Wasps from creating quality chances, and Silianoff was there to make saves when called upon.

The Miners had surrendered more goals in its previous two games against Westlake and Cherry Creek (24) than they had in their first eight games combined (23) heading into Friday’s game. But Park City shook off the last couple of outings and put together a dominant showing against Wasatch.

“AJ was solid today, AJ was seeing the ball well, but the defense also forced them to take shots that he could play,” Persky said. “It’s always a team effort back there, and I think the defense did a great job of getting on people’s hands and forcing them to make mistakes.”

Wasatch didn’t score its first goal until there was about six-and-a-half minutes left in the third quarter, and Park City was up 7-0 at that point. The Wasps’ second and only other goal came in the fourth quarter to make it 11-2.

“We got out to hands, we communicated very well and we all got to our spots on the clear,” junior long-stick midfielder Tripp Hopkins said. “We really just worked together really well today.”

“We’re just improving every day – we have a bond, we’re building a bond,” he added.

Persky praised the junior’s play on Friday across the board.

“Tripp was just all over the field,” Persky said. “He was strong on his man, he was great on ground balls, he was great on clears in the transition and he’s great off-ball,” Persky said. “Tripp’s come a long way, so a fantastic job all year long, but he really stepped up today.”

Meanwhile, Beyer had the hot hand for Park City, finishing the day with five goals, three assists and a team-high 10 ground balls.

“I think I just was trying to take some opportunities when I could, and, yeah, it worked out, I guess,” Beyer said. “I think just each individual opportunity, taking it as it came, and if not, no big deal. Move it and keep going with our offense.”

“Chase is a dominant player, he’s a great captain, he’s a great leader,” Persky added. “His riding was phenomenal today, his work to get the ball to other people was awesome today. We didn’t always capitalize on that. But he did everything that I would ask a captain to do today.”

But just as important as the goals from seniors like Beyer is successfully building up and developing their younger teammates. Four freshmen had a point in Friday’s win.

“We’re going to rise and fall on how well the seniors can develop and embrace the younger kids,” Persky said. “If they do that, we’re going to be good.”