Park City shuts out East for win on senior night

Park City High School’s boys soccer team celebrated its seniors for senior night on Friday ahead of the Miners’ matchup against East, and between the number of seniors on Park City’s roster and their positions, it’s possible to field an entire lineup of seniors.

That’s what Park City coach Anthony DiCicco did to start the game. All 11 Miners on the field for the opening whistle were seniors.

“It was great to be able to give them all the opportunity to be celebrated,” DiCicco said. “You put a lot of work over four years as part of the program day in and day out that doesn’t get seen. Some guys are starters and some guys aren’t typically starters. But tonight, it was great for them all to be able to kind of carry the team.”

The Miners went home with a 1-0 win over East on senior night and defensively suffocated the Leopards all game long. Park City has now won three of its last four games with three games to go before the state playoffs.

“Senior night was awesome, the atmosphere was great (with) all these guys coming out to support us,” senior Harrison Polychronis said. “It was a little emotional, last couple home games here. But it was awesome.”

The only goal of the game was fittingly scored by a senior. Dylan Wistner put the ball in the back of the net off a throw-in with just over 15 minutes left in the first half. Despite the Miners’ best efforts, they couldn’t add an insurance marker to put the game away in the second half.

“Dylan is an important player for us and does a lot of the dirty work that’s not necessarily seen or always celebrated,” DiCicco said. “But he works hard, fights for 50-50 balls, wins a lot of headers, and this was a critical touch in an important matchup against a team that got the better of us when we went down there.”

But it was a strong defensive effort from everyone that kept the Miners on top. East struggled to work its way through Park City’s defense, and the Leopards couldn’t create any quality chances offensively. Scoring goals off set pieces and playing tough defense are key aspects of Park City’s identity as a team this year. Plus, senior goalkeeper Sebastian Wolf was there whenever East threatened to score.

“To be able to have 11 seniors is something really special as it is,” senior Jaxson Lesueur said. “To be able to get that result that we’ve been craving, it feels pretty good right now.”

Park City has found a way to right the ship after a 1-4 start to region play, including a loss to East. The Miners hope to host a home playoff game, and Friday’s win was a big step toward that goal.

“The first half of the season wasn’t really how we planned it to go,” Lesueur said. “But I think this is a crucial one to be at home on senior night to take the win. I think that’s going to bring a lot of momentum going forward into the playoffs for us.”

Friday’s win was important for the Miners emotionally for senior night, but it was also about continually working and improving as a team. Park City earned itself some redemption as it tries to become the best team it can be ahead of the state tournament.

“I think a little bit of redemption was important, senior night, in front of a bigger crowd, was important,” DiCicco said. “Every game is revealing things that we’ve done well or that we need to continue improve upon, and tonight was no different.”