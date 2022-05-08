Park City shuts out Skyline in the second half in 14-4 win

Park City High School’s boys lacrosse team shook off a difficult first half against Skyline on Friday night and came out with a vengeance in the second half. Senior John Trahan scored for the Miners early in the period, and Park City never looked back. The Miners shut out the Eagles in the second half and came away with a 14-4 win.

“I thought the defense did a great job of locking them down in the second half, which was great,” Park City coach Michael Persky said. “The Skyline guys came hard on us, they came hard and they were patient. I think they’re a young team, and they’re going to get better. They are a good team, and they’re well-coached.”

Skyline jumped on Park City early and took a 2-0 lead in the first quarter. Park City responded with a pair of goals, and then junior Riley Mulholland scored to give the Miners the lead before the end of the period. But Park City’s prolific offense struggled to break down Skyline’s zone defense early, and the Miners led just 5-4 by the time the horn sounded for halftime.

During the break, Park City made some adjustments to its attack, and it paid off immediately for the Miners. They scored six goals in the third quarter to turn what was previously a tight game into a rout.

“When we run into a zone, the simple thing to do is always a wheel,” said junior Jack Ronan, who had two goals for Park City on Friday. “We just kind of tweaked that up and added cuts down the middle. And we back-cut our guys all the time, and the crease was wide open, so we kind of took advantage of that.”

Sophomore Brendan Johnson played a significant role in breaking down Skyline’s defense in the second half. Johnson had seven assists in the game, and several came in that flurry of goals in the third quarter. Johnson ended up scoring a goal as well.

“We needed to adjust,” Persky said. “We needed to get Brendan into position where he could do what he does really well, which is see the field and move the ball. He stepped up and did a really good job. He was patient, he was accurate and he helped create opportunities that allowed us to put the points up that we needed.”

The Miners added three more goals in the fourth quarter to complete the 14-4 win. Park City’s 14 goals were spread out between 10 players, including a hat trick from Trahan and two more goals from his brother, Jude. Thanks to Johnson’s big night, the Miners had 10 assists on the night.

“Our offense picked it up,” Ronan said. “Just the zone kind of gets us sometimes. But we figured it out, and I think we pulled it out. That was pretty good.”

After a tough 14-12 loss to undefeated Olympus in Park City’s previous game, it was important to the Miners to come out of Friday’s game with a win. The loss to the Titans is Park City’s only loss in its last seven games. The Miners have two games against Timpview and East to close out the season on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

“(Olympus) was a letdown, we can’t have any more,” Persky said. “We’re in region play, we’re battling for No. 2 in the region, we’ve got to keep playing hard.”