Park City Ski and Snowboard debuts SODA League race at Park City Mountain Resort

On Friday, Park City Ski and Snowboard Club is set to host the inaugural Park City SODA League giant slalom race for skiers between the ages of 12 and 18. Though this year the race will run as a one-off at Park City Mountain Resort, organizer and assistant alpine director Matt Brown hopes to start the alpine racing equivalent of a high school sport.

"A lot of times kids will leave the sport after they are 15 years old," Brown said. "It's a bigger commitment. We see that and we are trying to keep those kids in, like a school sport."

He said the goal is to provide something more laid back, geared towards kids who don't necessarily want to compete at a higher level, allowing them to compete in alpine racing longer.

"There's kind of a need out there in the community for something that's not expensive, something where kids don't have to be on the snow five days a week, something kids can do with their friends," Brown said.

In time, he hopes to bring other alpine racing communities into the fold, such as those around Salt Lake as well as Ogden, Heber and Provo. Brown said it would be modeled on the high school mountain bike racing scene, which he said was created with certain parameters to promote inclusion.

"Participation is really the name of the game here," he said. "They have to have a helmet and alpine skis and that's it."

Those that are interested can register online at https://goo.gl/forms/O0JsNjVkN4OLV2OE2. Contact Matt Brown for more details at matt.s.brown@comcast.net. Check-in starts at 11 a.m. at the First Time ticked window and the race starts at 1 p.m. on the Nastar course on Blanche at Park City Mountain Resort. Registration is $35.