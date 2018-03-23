Park City Ski and Snowboard opens up Soda League

Soda League Ski Racing kicked off its inaugural race the weekend of March 16-18 at Park City Mountain Resort. The race, a dual slalom on Blanche run, was geared toward providing a team-oriented outlet for more casual racers in middle and high school. It attracted 31 racers including male and female student athletes from Park City, Salt Lake City, Provo, Orem and Ogden. The race also had racers from Sundance Ski Team, Rowland Hall's Rowmark Ski Academy and the Ogden Valley Ski Team.

Hundreds of kids participate in race programs around Utah. Some move on to become serious ski racers and contenders for the World Cup and Olympics, but many move on to other interests after a few years. This is an opportunity for everyone to put all those hours of training to work a few times a year and enjoy a sport they've loved with friends from the ski racing community.

Skiers raced head to head on Park City's NASTAR course with racers testing their speed on each of the two courses to earn a combined time. Medals were awarded to the top three within U-12, U-14, U-16 and U-19+ age classes.

We also awarded overall awards to the top three fastest times including a Rossignol Backpack donated by Cole Sports, a Mountain Hardware jacket and a Giro Helmet both donated by JANS Mountain Outfitters.

Other prize giveaways donated by Cole Sports, JANS Mountain Outfitters, Podium Ski Service and Park City Ski Boot were given out to all racers and included backpacks, coats, hats, helmets and ski straps.

Park City Mountain, Ski Utah and Park City Youth Sports Alliance all pitched in with promoting the event through their social media platforms.

Recommended Stories For You

Chastity Seliga, mom to racers Cooper and Jett Seliga summed it up best on Facebook when she said "It's been several years since I've watched these boys race alpine. What a fun day for all of us!"

Of the contestants registered from Park City, Davern Cigarran, Cooper Seliga, Zach Brown and Nicholas Gardner finished in the top three in their age groups.