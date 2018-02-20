Park City Ski and Snowboard selects team for junior nationals

Park City Ski and Snowboard – Nordic, announced its Junior National Team on Friday, following the club's Friday Night Challenge competition. Seven members of the 10-athlete delegation were present for the announcement, where they were recognized and awarded their team hats and jackets. The Intermountain Division Junior National Team includes: Macey Olden, Rachael Haerter, Paige Jones, Jillian Highfill, Cooper Seliga, Kian Crawford, Zach Selzman, Samantha Macuga, Sophia Nester and Greyson Scharfs.

The team departed on Monday to compete in the 2018 Ski Jumping/Nordic Combined Junior National Championships from Feb. 20-24 at the Karl Eid Ski Jumps and Kincaid Park in Anchorage, Alaska. Nordic Skiing Association of Anchorage will host the event.

"I am very proud of our junior national team," said PCSS Nordic Coach Anders Johnson, himself a PCSS alumnus and three-time Olympic ski jumper. "They have worked hard and achieved a lot in their disciplines, but they are also a group of athletes and friends who look out for each other. The junior national trip is going to be fun, and I'm looking forward to seeing our team compete."

Friday Night Challenges are a fun, monthly, intra-club event. Ski jumping athletes in U-10, U-12 and U-14 divisions use their developing skills in friendly competition.

"Friday Night Challenges are a fun way for our athletes to push themselves in competition, and to show off their skills for family and friends," said Johnson. "This event was especially fun, because our team members have been watching many of our club alumni — some of whom have coached them on the small hills — compete in the Games in the last week. You can tell they were inspired by what they saw Sarah Hendrickson, Abby Ringquist, Will Rhoads, Bryan Fletcher and Ben Loomis do on the international stage."