Park City ski season passes: Which ones to get, where they’ll take you and how much they’ll cost

It's that time again: Time to start thinking about ski season. In Park City, the two big games in town are Park City Mountain Resort, owned by Vail Resorts and which uses the Epic Pass, and Deer Valley, owned by Alterra Mountain Company and affiliated with the IKON Pass. Here's a rundown of the two competitors, their prices and which other resorts they serve. If a season pass is what you're looking for, it's best to know what you're getting into before taking the plunge.

Park City Mountain and the Epic Pass

For those looking for an Epic Pass, the season pass for Park City Mountain, prices will start climbing for season tickets starting September 3.

The current rate for an Epic Pass is $899 for an adult and $469 for a child, while an Epic Local is $669 for an adult, $549 for a teenager and $359 for a child.

An Epic Pass grants unlimited access to Park City as well as other established Vail Resorts slopes like Vail, Breckenridge and Keystone, and international destinations such as Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia and Perisher in Australia. A host of resorts in Colorado, Washington and New England will join the Epic Pass roster as well after they were acquired by Vail Resorts. A full list of resorts can be found online.

Epic Local

The Epic Local pass grants skiers and riders unrestricted access to Crested Butte, Breckenridge, Keystone, and Arapahoe Basin, as well as limited access to Park City Mountain, Vail, Beaver Creek, Whistler Blackcomb, and more.

Blackout dates are Nov. 23-24, Dec. 26-31, Jan. 19 and Feb. 16-17. For those who aren't calendar folks, that means the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving, from the Wednesday before Christmas to the Monday before New Years, the Friday after Martin Luther King Day, and the Friday and Saturday after Valentine's Day (Or Mardi Gras, or Lincoln's birthday, depending on what you're about).

Seven-day Epic passes are the same price as the Epic Local. Four-day Epic passes are $439 for adults and $239 for children.

For employees of businesses that are members of the Park City Chamber of Commerce, there is the possibility of getting the Epic Local pass for $640, or at least there has been in years past. However, the Chamber of Commerce won't know whether that deal is available this year until mid October.

Deer Valley and the IKON pass

The full-blown IKON costs $999 and grants access to a variety of resorts. While it doesn't give ticket holders unlimited access to Deer Valley, it does grant unlimited access to Mammoth Mountain, California, Steamboat, Colorado, Stratton in Vermont, Tremblant in Quebec, Winter Park in Colorado; Mammoth Mountain, Big Bear Mountain, June Mountain and Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows in California; Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain, and Eldora in Colorado; Blue Mountain in Ontario and Tremblant in Quebec, Snowshoe in West Virginia and Stratton in Vermont.

It also allows access to 14 other destinations for 7-day stretches, including a combined seven days between Snowbird and Alta, seven days at Deer Valley Resort, seven days each at Big Sky and Jackson, and seven days at Aspen and Snowmass among many others.

IKON Base

The IKON Base, which is Alterra Mountain Company's answer to the Epic Local, is $699, and allows access to 10 of the 12 major destinations on the IKON pass, including Winter Park, Copper Mountain and Eldora in Colorado; Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort and June Mountain in California; Snowshoe in West Virginia; as well as Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario to the north.

It also gives access to 16 resorts, but for five days each instead of seven with the IKON Pass, including Deer Valley, five days between Alta and Snowbird, and the two that were bumped off from the IKON Pass's full access list: Stratton in Vermont and Steamboat.

The Base pass is blacked out from December 26-31, Jan. 19-20 and Feb. 16-17, so Thanksgiving is where the Base pass shines compared to the Epic Local.

Prices

Alterra has not yet set dates for price raises, according to a Deer Valley spokesperson.

Vail Resorts has not released what its prices will be after Sept. 3.

Deer Valley Resort season passes for adults start at $2,365 and go up to $2,766 on Oct. 16 while teenagers can get full season passes for $1,000, going up to $1,210 and child passes start at $600 and jump to $695.

Seniors' season tickets (over age 65), start at $1,205 and go to $1,360.

There are also season passes for toddlers ($165 going to $185), super seniors ($1,100-$1,236 for people over 72 years old), military (flat rate at $1,235) and college student ($1,480-1,622).

All Deer Valley season passes purchased before Dec. 15 will double as IKON Base passes.

Other options

For road trippers or those looking to supplement their season passes, Mountain Collective offers two days at 17 resorts, the closest of which are Alta, Jackson Hole and Sun Valley. The Mountain Collective pass, unaffiliated with either Epic or IKON, costs $449, with a kids' ticket for children ages 12 and under at $99.

For those working the slopes, both Vail Resorts and Deer Valley offer season passes as a benefit of employment.

For more ticket information on Deer Valley's passes go to https://seasonpass.deervalley.com/season-passes.

For Vail Resorts passes go to https://www.epicpass.com/pass-results/passes.aspx.