Park City Soccer Club director Shelley Gillwald earns Administrator of the Year

Parkite Shelley Gillwald was recognized for her contributions to the Park City Soccer Club and the area's soccer community when she was named the Utah Youth Soccer Association Administrator of the Year on Friday.

The UYSA gathered in Midway for its annual general meeting, where the organization announced the accolade, citing Gillwald's long involvement with the organization, vigorous fundraising, her role in orchestrating the state's largest soccer tournament, and inclusive mission as the reasons she was selected for the award.

"One of her greatest accomplishments was helping to raise nearly $60,000 in scholarship funds this year to help kids participate in competitive soccer that otherwise would not have been able to on their own," said Brian Babcock, UYSA board vice president, before presenting Gillwald with the award. "She also helped the club to find Spanish speaking volunteers to translate all of their important club documents and communications."

Gillwald said her outreach to the Hispanic community in Park City is one of the projects she is most proud of at Park City Soccer Club.

"One of my passions has been to make sure we are accessible to everybody in the community, and that includes our Latino community," she said. "Even before (other clubs) started their integration — which couldn't make me happier — that was kind of my M.O."

Ann Sykes, a board member at PCSC, described Gillwald as fun, full of knowledge and ideas, and highly articulate and positive.

"She steps up whenever anything is needed," Sykes said. "We all instantly thought that Shelley would be the right person (to nominate)."

Gillwald began her tenure with the club as an actively involved parent, then moved into a paid position and has worked as the club's director for the past few years.

"Her work with the club is rooted in a passion for youth sports and community development, and we needed someone to fill her role," Sykes said. "We had no one. It wasn't even a position, so when we decided to have this administrative position, we immediately approached Shelley about it."

In a phone call on Monday, Gillwald expressed her surprise at winning the accolade.

"I am very flattered," she said. "I was surprised and very flattered that they nominated me and that UYSA liked my contributions enough to select me over the other candidates."