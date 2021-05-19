Park City Soccer Club to host tryouts for upcoming season starting May 24
Program has been an outlet for players during the pandemic
With its spring season winding down, Park City Soccer Club is preparing for another year of soccer for local kids. The club will host tryouts for the 2021-22 season starting on May 24.
“We feel like we’ve made it through,” Shelley Gillwald, the club’s executive director, said. “We’ve offered a great year of programming for well over 500 kids, and we’re pretty proud of that.”
Tryout dates differ depending on the player’s birth year. For players born between 2012 and 2015, tryouts will be on May 24 and May 25 at Trailside Park. Players born between 2003 and 2011 will have tryouts on June 1 and June 2.
Park City Soccer Club has been a much-needed outlet for exercise for local children in the midst of the pandemic. The club returned to play in May last year following the onset of the pandemic.
“I think for the kids first and foremost, it’s a passion for them, it’s a game, it’s an enjoyment, it’s an outlet, a physical outlet,” Eli Ulvi, Park City Soccer Club’s technical director, said. “But most importantly for them, it’s a social outlet. Interaction over the course of the year, especially as a lot of kids have been locked down and a lot of kids have stayed out of the school environment or not had that option, it was really a safe environment to come participate in the sport they love and interact with people — their peers, their friends — and have that social, psychological outlet during a very difficult time for all of us to navigate.”
During the pandemic, the club worked with the Summit County Health Department and the Utah Youth Soccer Association to safely keep the program running. Players have worn masks to and from games and practices as well as on the sidelines. Coaches have also worn masks during games and practices, while spectators, who are discouraged from leaving their vehicles, are told to socially distance.
The club is still waiting on what its protocol will be for the summer, as Gillwald says the Health Department and UYSA are currently reevaluating its policies.
“They have opted to finish the spring season, which goes another week or two, under the same protocol that we started the spring season,” she said. “They’re in the process of reevaluating where we go from here and their next phase, but for the moment, they’re keeping consistent from what they said the entire spring season back in mid-March.”
For more information about the tryouts or the Park City Soccer Club, visit parkcitysoccer.org.
