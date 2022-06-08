Park City softball stayed focused on improvement in 2022

Park City softball coach Lindsay Cunningham high-fives her players during a game against Highland in March. The Miners finished 4-11.

Park Record file photo

Park City’s softball team finished the 2022 season with a 4-11 record and a 16-1 loss to Tooele in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs, but first-year Park City coach Lindsay Cunningham kept her team focused on improvement all season long. And she believes that the Miners did plenty of that over the course of the year.

“It was night and day,” Cunningham said. “Just kind of the knowledge of the game, the way the game played, the confidence they brought, the quality of at-bats, everything was improved from the beginning of the year to the end of the year. We had so many umpires come up and tell us game after game, ‘We cannot believe how much better you guys are getting.’”

The season had its challenges, as Park City lost seven of its first eight games. A goal for the team was to avoid early run-rule losses and make the games last longer so that the players could get as much experience as possible. Cunningham knows that building a program at Park City will take time.

“We worked all season on changing the culture,” she said. “Softball isn’t necessarily a lot of the girls’ first sport, but we want it to be their No. 1 priority when we’re in season. I understand and I love that we have so many student-athletes that play other sports and school is such a focus and band and all the things… At the end of the year, we had a core group of girls – a lot of underclassmen especially – that (were) so committed and so focused and just really were buying into kind of that culture change of what softball’s been in the past. And I hope next year it’s a 100% buy-in.”

While the Miners suffered several losses this year, there were still some highlights. Park City beat Highland twice and Provo by a combined score of 58-14. Cunningham’s favorite game of the season came in a 6-3 win over Brighton on the road on April 27. The Miners scored four runs in the top of the fifth to take a 5-1 lead and held on for the victory.

“Everything came together for Brighton,” Cunningham said. “We won in a way that was so fun. Every single person on our team contributed. It was a neck-and-neck game the whole game, and we made all the little plays that we need to make to win. We got the timely hitting that we needed. It truly was a team effort, and it really was a special moment.”

Cunningham acknowledged the contributions from a few key standouts for the Miners this year.

“MacLaren Tyrrell is an amazing softball player; she was a leader for us on the field with both how she played and just helping the girls,” Cunningham said. “Skye Schlopy was the epitome of heart and hustle this whole season. She made things happen because she wasn’t afraid to get dirty and just kind of go for it. She’s so fast, too.

“Tai Quarnberg is an absolute natural leader, and she leads by example. She never missed practice, never missed the opportunity to carry equipment, never missed the opportunity to encourage her teammates.”