Park City splits opening meet with Corner Canyon

Three weeks isn’t a lot of time to sort out a new coaching job, especially when it involves trying to piece together a competitive team.

That was the challenge Jacob Beach, Park City’s new swimming coach, faced Wednesday afternoon during the Miners’ first meet of the season against Corner Canyon. Park City’s girls team outswam the Chargers 116-46, but Corner Canyon barely edged out the Miners’ boys team 87-83.

“This is the middle of my third week, so it’s a real short turnaround, but I’m excited to work with these guys,” Beach said. “I’m really excited. I’m taking it a week at a time, we’ll worry about states when we get there. But just the amount of courage that I saw this week is a good thing for the future.”

Beach liked what he saw from his teams’ freshmen against Corner Canyon, which included a strong performance from Gretchen Lane. Lane started the meet by contributing to Park City’s first-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay and then won the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle events. Lane ended the day by being a part of the Miners’ first-place 400-yard freestyle relay team.

“I saw a lot of strength from our freshmen class,” Beach said. “I asked them to do some hard swims with some tight turnarounds and showed a lot of strength.”

Park City’s girls team also benefited from some strong swims by junior Sara Wall, who took first place in all four events she swam in. In addition to being on two of Park City’s relay teams, Wall won the 50-yard freestyle by 1.57 seconds and then captured first place in the 100-yard freestyle by more than 4 seconds.

The Miners flexed their muscles all day long, as there were events like the 200-yard individual medley, the 50-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle where the top three finishers were all Park City swimmers.

For the boys, the junior trio of Tyler Anderson, Ralph Fiscus and Reef Yoked had big days in the pool. The three teamed up with fellow junior Kyle Hardy to take first place in 200-yard freestyle relay and second in the 400-yard freestyle relay while winning in individual events. Anderson was victorious in the 100-yard freestyle, Fiscus took home first place in the 200-yard freestyle and second in the 100-yard butterfly and Yoked won the 100-yard breaststroke.

Beach was also impressed with how both teams were always supporting each other throughout the meet.

“Biggest takeaway, I think I was blown away by how cohesive they were,” Beach said. “I didn’t know what to expect in a meet environment, and just seeing them up cheering for their teammates, whether it was an A or a C relay, tells me a lot about their cohesion.”

Beach successfully made it through his first meet at the helm, and now he knows more about what his team is capable of while he shapes the program into what he wants it to look like.

“I think these guys are really receptive to what I’m trying to do with the program,” Beach said. “Sat down and talked with them the first couple of weeks about my philosophy, my expectations and they’ve been really receptive to that.”