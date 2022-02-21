Park City steamrolls its way to third straight state championship

Park City High School hockey coach and former NHL player Jack Skille had the opportunity to experience a few championships in his playing career.

Skille took home a gold medal at the 2005 IIHF World U18 Championship with the U.S. National Team Development Program and went on to win a national championship in college as a member of the Wisconsin Badgers in 2006. As a pro, Skille received a ring as part of the Chicago Blackhawks organization when it won the Stanley Cup in 2010, even though he only played in a handful of games in the regular season.

But one accomplishment that escaped him was winning a state championship in high school.

Last week, he did the next closest thing as Skille guided the Miners to their third straight state championship with a 6-0 win over Brighton. He grew up watching his dad coach high school hockey in Wisconsin, and being behind the bench for the Miners brought up memories of his roots.

“It’s very nostalgic for me to be a high school coach and win, obviously this route is a lot different than the state of Wisconsin in terms of winning the championship,” he said. “I’m proud of the boys, that’s one thing I never had as a player was a state championship. On a personal level, it was big. It was really nice to get that.”

Park City left no doubts as to who the best team was in the four-team Division 1 affiliated bracket. The Miners won three straight games by identical 6-0 scores to complete their three-peat.

Liam Van Valkenburgh was an offensive dynamo for the Miners, as he led the team in scoring with 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in the three playoff games. Skille challenged him before the playoffs to be the best player in the state and to take it personally if he wasn’t, and Van Valkenburgh delivered.

“Some kids you can’t say that to, and I definitely knew I could get away with saying it to Liam,” Skille said. “Liam just played outstanding. He was our best player. He was really hard to shut down offensively, and I think he played outstanding defensively as well. We put him in some situations to shut down the other team’s offense, and he did that and in addition, he scored goals.”

While Van Valkenburgh was lighting up the scoreboard, Park City’s defense and goaltender Colten McIntyre were keeping the Miners’ opponents off it. After a 2-1 loss to Brighton on Dec. 8, Park City allowed just two goals in its final nine games, including the playoffs. McIntyre and backup Shane Smith combined for seven shutouts in that span.

“Our goaltending has done a great job of keeping us in games and not giving up much,” Skille said. “But at the same time, our team defense coming together has helped them. In fact, I think we’ve been nervous at times as well as we’ve played defensively all over the ice that our goalies weren’t seeing a ton of shots for a little bit there.”

However, Park City’s season isn’t over yet. The Miners will be playing in the national championships in Dallas in March, and Skille said that they’re hoping to become the first team from Utah to win a game at the national level.

“We’re not done, and that’s the message that we’re sending to our team,” Skille said. “Great job, congratulations, we won states. But that’s not enough for our group. It’s great and it’s something to celebrate, but we have bigger goals, so it’s onward and upward to those.”