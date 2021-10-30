Park City takes home 2 5th-place finishes at states

Girls varsity runners head out onto the trails of Round Valley during the Park City invitational cross-country meet on Sept. 10. On Wednesday, the Park City girls and boys teams took home fifth place at the state meet.

A trip to the Regional Athletic Complex in Salt Lake City on Wednesday for the Class 5A cross-country state championships resulted in fifth-place finishes for both Park City squads. Junior Chris Henry (20th) and senior Elena Grissom (19th) earned top-20 finishes for the Miners.

“I really thought everybody just stepped up, I really couldn’t be more proud of how they finished,” Miners coach Steve Cuttitta said. “I thought we ran to the best of our ability yesterday, top five for both teams is quite an accomplishment.”

Park City’s boys team finished fifth in its section at the divisional meet Oct. 12, but it was missing Henry and senior Wes Campbell due to injury. With both boys back in the fold, the Miners vaulted up the standings and showed great improvement in a small amount of time. Henry’s run in particular was huge for the Miners.

“(Chris and I) talked a little bit before about the race, and maybe you can overcome some fitness here with just some mental toughness out there,” Cuttitta said. “There’s no explanation for how he ran as well as he did based on his training over the last few weeks. He certainly overachieved, and pressure does things to people.”

The boys’ performance as a whole caught Cuttitta by surprise.

“I was thinking a top-10 finish was kind of where we were destined for, maybe 10th place, that would have been a good day for us,” he said. “They had other ideas to get up to fifth.”

Park City trailed Olympus at regionals by 28 points, for instance, but beat the Titans by 40 points at states. The Miners hadn’t beaten Timpview and Springville all year, but they blew past Timpview by 13 points and edged Springville by a point.

“I know they’ve worked hard all year, and it’s kind of been like, ‘Yeah, we’re close, but we’re not there,’ and then yesterday we were in the mix the whole time,” Cuttitta said. “That was really fun to see.”

In addition to Henry’s 20th-place finish, the Miners had two more boys finish in the top 50 of the 179-runner field. Campbell came in 35th, while junior Truman Hansen crossed the finish line in 44th. Juniors Calvin Crossland and Will Fleming finished in 71st and 73rd, respectively, to round out Park City’s top five.

Park City’s girls team placed four runners in the top 50: Grissom, junior Ava Coccaro (26th), sophomore Kaylee Hale (33rd) and junior Hailey McGuire (47th). Freshman Keely Fisher was Park City’s fifth runner, in 62nd. Grissom, like Henry, came up big when the Miners needed a solid run.

“I joked with Elena after the race, she doesn’t often run great during the season, but for the last three years, she’s been in the top 20 at the state meet and been our top runner kind of regardless of how she ran throughout the season,” Cuttitta said. “When the chips are down, when the state comes around, the weather cools off a little bit and Elena’s ready to go. And I just kind of knew that she was going to run well, that’s her MO.”

Wednesday was a good sendoff for a team that Cuttitta loved to coach, citing its chemistry and culture.

“I really enjoyed the culture of this team, I thought a lot of the kids got along really well, they worked hard together, it’s been a fun team to be around,” he said. “There’s teams that are successful, and then there’s teams that are successful and fun and kind of have a great atmosphere. And this was definitely one of the latter.”