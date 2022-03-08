Park City to host NCAA skiing national championships, Continental Cup

Park City skier Sydney Palmer-Leger, center, stands at the top of the podium during the Utah Invitational at Soldier Hollow in January. Soldier Hollow will host the cross-country races at this year's NCAA national championships.

Courtesy of Utah Athletics

Park City Mountain Resort, Utah Olympic Park and Soldier Hollow will all host major skiing competitions this week when both the NCAA Skiing Championships and the Continental Cup arrive.

The best college skiers in the country will be at PCMR for men’s and women’s giant slalom on Wednesday and men’s and women’s slalom on Friday. Soldier Hollow will host a women’s 5-kilometer classical and a men’s 10-kilometer classical on Thursday and a men’s 20-kilometer freestyle and a women’s 15-kilometer freestyle on Saturday.

The University of Utah will be hosts for the first time since it held the national championships in Park City in 2014. This will also be the fifth time that PCMR will host the event.

The Utes, who won the national championship in 2019 and 2021, are one of the favorites heading into the event, as they won all but one meet this year and won the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association regular season championship. Utah qualified the maximum of 12 skiers for the national championships — three in each event. The Utes also have four skiers who competed at the Olympics this year: alpine skier Katie Parker and cross-country skiers Novie McCabe, Sophia Laukli and Luke Jager.

“We’re really excited about the week,” Utah head Nordic coach Miles Havlick said. “You never know what can happen, but I think the team’s looking really good and healthy and strong, have a lot of momentum coming off regional championships. We’re looking to carry that into nationals here.”

Park City cross-country skier Sydney Palmer-Leger is another key contributor for the Utes. Palmer-Leger took home two individual national championships last year and is looking to repeat that feat this year. She has won six of her eight starts this year and was named the RMISA Most Valuable Skier in the women’s classical and the women’s freestyle. Palmer-Leger also finished in sixth place in the women’s 15-kilometer freestyle mass start at this year’s junior world championships and earned her first World Cup start last November.

“She’s had some great races in January and February, she’s won six collegiate races so far this year, that’s the most of any other skier, so she’s just dominated the college circuit,” Havlick said said. “Sixth place in the world is just incredible, so she’s definitely in good form. We’re excited to see what she can do this week.”

The FIS Continental Cup will be at the Utah Olympic Park and Soldier Hollow on Saturday and Sunday, as well, in both ski jumping and Nordic combined. Soldier Hollow will host the 10-kilometer mass start men’s Nordic combined race at 2 p.m. Saturday and another race on Sunday at the same time. UOP will have the ski jumping portions of the Nordic combined events and women’s ski jumping on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 7:30 a.m.