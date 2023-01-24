Park City Town Series returns Friday

The annual Park City Town Series returns to Utah Olympic Park on Friday at 6 p.m.

The four-race series will continue on Feb. 17, March 10 and March 24. Each race will start at 6 p.m. at the UOP, with check-in beginning at 5 p.m. The traditional downhill format will be offered alongside a ski mountaineering option, also known as skimo. All ages and skill levels are welcome.

“Super excited about it,” said Jana Dalton, the development director at Park City Ski & Snowboard. “Registrations are looking fantastic – we’re actually really close to selling out for this first race. We’re excited to have it back this year and excited to have it in the Utah Olympic Park, which is typically a venue that is exclusive. It gives people the opportunity to ski on a hill that they wouldn’t normally be allowed to, which is fun.”

Dalton added that there would be an overall series leaderboard with prizes for the top three team and individual places for both skimo and downhill.

The Town Series benefits Park City Ski & Snowboard. All proceeds from the series will support the organization’s programs, athletes and coaches. Registration for individual alpine races costs $45 each or $160 for all four. Alpine team races are $160 for four racers (including at least one female) per race or $600 for the whole series and skimo races are $40 per race or $140 for all four.

“Obviously, there’s some expenses tied to it, but all proceeds do go directly back to the club and to our coaching staff and our programming,” Dalton said. “(It) helps us provide just additional things that we are in need of year after year, so it’s an important fundraising event for the club as well.”

This year’s Town Series sees the addition of a training block on the course held the Wednesday before each race for an additional fee. Each training block will highlight a celebrity coach or athlete, creating a one-of-a-kind experience.

“It’s kind of an exclusive course (participants) don’t normally have access to, and for those individuals who maybe haven’t been in gates yet this season and can get out there and get some one-on-one feedback,” Dalton said. “It’s kind of just a small-group atmosphere and a great opportunity to get some one-on-one coaching.”

Last year’s Town Series also had a skimo format in addition to the traditional downhill option, and Dalton said there was plenty of positive feedback afterward.

“From what I understand, the feedback was fantastic because it gave people who weren’t necessarily traditional alpine downhill skiers an opportunity to participate in the event,” she said. “People really appreciated the addition of skimo, and the signups are definitely showing that people are excited about it, and participation is high, so it’s great.”

Dalton also added that the Town Series is a community event and a tradition.

“You’ll have young kids racing against Olympians and things like that,” Dalton said. “It’s just a really fun community event. It’s a long-standing tradition in this town, so I think the community will be excited to have it back again this year.”

To learn more and register for this year’s Town Series, visit parkcityss.org .