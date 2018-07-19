Park City Trail Series 10K leaders finish less than one second apart

The Park City Trail Series held its annual 10K run in Round Valley, drawing 408 participants. This was the second run in the series. Director Pete Van Slooten said the temperature, in the 70s, was ideal for the race, which meanders half over dirt roads and double track, half over single track.

Van Slooten said the race's toughest points were probably the rocky descent down Rademan Ridge and the switchbacks coming up Rambler.

"Our races … tend to have smaller hills," he said. "We tend to go up and down and up and down, so it lends itself nicely for brand new first timers."

Van Slooten said the turnout was similar to last year's race, as was the running ratio of 256 women to 152 men.

"That's usually the way it goes; we get more women out," he said.

One thing that Ven Slooten thought was unusual was the number of close finishes.

"A lot of times, we've had literally multiple minutes go between the winner and second place finisher," said Van Slooten. "So it's pretty awesome to have a nice, tight finish."

Brian Wilson, the overall winner, finished just feet ahead of Owain Rice – both finished in 39 minutes, 17 seconds.

Ewan Macfarlane finished third overall with a time of 39:34.

Louise Mercer was the first woman to finish, completing the race in 41 minutes, 6 seconds. She was followed by Katie Coccaro at 48:19, and San San Wu at 48:39.

The next Park City Trails Series run is the 15K, scheduled for August 11 at the Quinn's Junction trailhead.

Van Slooten said the host, Salt Lake Running Company, is still looking for volunteers. Those who sign up will receive a free race pass, which Van Slooten said is great for couples with one runner and one volunteer.

For more information go to http://pctrailseries.com/.