Park City walks it off to tie up series with Skyline

It was all up to senior Jake Rogers with Park City High School’s baseball team down to its last out and trailing by a run in the bottom of the seventh against Skyline. With runners on second and third, Rogers could win the game for the Miners with a base hit.

It was a familiar situation for Rogers, who found himself in a similar scenario the day before. He didn’t bring home a win for Park City then, but Rogers found redemption on Wednesday. Rogers laced a line drive into right field, rounded first and watched as two runs scored to walk it off for the Miners. Rogers threw his helmet into the air as his teammates mobbed him in celebration.

“It just feels so amazing just to get another opportunity at it and finally executing that chance I got,” Rogers said. “You’ve got to relax when you go up to that plate because you get a lot of opportunities. You just have to take it pitch by pitch, and you’ll get your shot.”

Park City defeated Skyline 8-7 at home on Wednesday in a back-and-forth game to tie the three-game series. After losing two of three games against Murray and dropping the series opener against Skyline, the Miners earned an important bounce-back win over the Eagles.

“(Rogers) is a senior, comes out, kind of joins the team in the middle of the year and hasn’t had a ton of success so far and then just gets the biggest hit of his life right there,” Park City coach David Feasler said. “We just talked about this in our meeting – he was up last night with a chance to win the ballgame in the last inning. Ended up not getting the job done last night, gets that same spot again tonight. That’s pretty cool, gets the job done. I’m proud of Jake, glad Jake’s here.”

Park City was playing its third game in as many days, as its series finale against Murray, which was originally scheduled for last Friday, was moved to Monday. That has its own challenges for this Park City team, especially when it comes to pitching. The Miners used four different pitchers across seven innings, with freshman Jakob deVries getting the start on the mound. It wasn’t always pretty – Park City dished out eight walks – but they kept Park City in position to win the game.

“I actually think we had great stuff on the mound, we just didn’t execute our pitches as we usually do,” Feasler said. “There were times where Asher (Levine) was unhittable, right, but there were times where he lost the zone. … Wes (Kirk) hasn’t pitched much, came in, got a bunch of big outs. Jake Farnell, got a big out, should have had a second out. And then Asher did his thing at the end of the game.”

Feasler shook up his batting order a little bit by inserting sophomore Will McCurdy at the leadoff spot to give junior Braxton Lyon opportunities to hit with runners on base. McCurdy went 2 for 4 at the plate with an RBI, but his biggest play came in the bottom of the fourth inning. McCurdy legged out a two-out infield single to keep the inning alive and set up a two-RBI double for Lyon, who finished the day with three hits and four RBIs. Park City scored three runs in the inning to take a brief 6-5 lead.

“It was a big change, I definitely felt the nerves in my first at-bat,” McCurdy said. “It wasn’t anything what I wanted, and then I took a deep breath in the dugout and needed to clear my mind. I think playing outfield kind of helped that, but next at-bat I was kind of happy to do my thing.”

Park City had contributions all the way down the roster, as Feasler added that the Miners used 16 players in the win.

“There’s a ton of back and forth, there’s a lot of changes,” he said. “We had a ton of changes, we used, like, our whole bench. They used a bunch of guys, too. It just feels good for these guys. It’s been a long week, we’re in the middle of a long week, and they needed this one.”