Park City Water Polo Club teams successful at state championship

The Utah state junior varsity water polo tournament concluded this weekend, where the Park City teams finished highly across several age groups. The boys junior varsity team, above, went 4-1 and placed second in the state after a hard-fought 10-6 loss in the championship game to Olympus High School on Saturday night. The girl’s JV team finished 3-1 and tied for fifth in state. The 8U team placed second and the 6U team came in first, winning the Utah state title. The varsity 6-A state championship begins this week, running Thursday through Saturday at the Kearns and Olympus pools, where both the Park City boys and girls teams have high expectations despite playing in a much higher division than in years past. The team moved up from 3-A to 6-A in the Mountain Zone division.