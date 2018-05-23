Park City water polo, girls golf, baseball and softball teams finish spring season

Water polo

The Park City Water Polo Club's varsity boys team won the Class 6A Mountain Zone water polo state championship on Saturday, defeating Kearns Water Polo Club 10-8. This was the team's first year in Class 6A after moving up from 3A to seek tougher competition.

"We'd won every game by 20 points in 3A," said head coach Josh Loyens. "It wasn't any kind of competition. We wanted State to mean something, not have my JV play for three quarters of the final championship game."

The Miners had lost to Kearns earlier in the season.

"It was good to come back and beat them at state," Loyens said. "We always figured they could beat Kearns, but (Park City) didn't show their strength earlier in the season. They played their best at state."

Kearns scored first in the championship game, but the Miners gained the lead by the end of the first quarter.

He added that the first two quarters of the game were the best offense he had seen the team play. Because of the team's starters' quality of play and Kearns' ability to capitalize on any mistake, Loyens kept the first-string team in the water for the whole game.

"I couldn't really sub them out, so the starters finished the game dead tired," he said.

The team held the narrow lead throughout the game, to win 10-8.

"It was a close game," Loyens said. "There was only a two- to three-point difference most of the time, but (the Miners) kept their momentum up."

The coach recognized senior Eli Thalos for an outstanding game against Kearns, and senior Thomas Kearns for his game in the net.

The Park City Water Polo Club girls varsity team took second overall, also facing Kearns in the state finals. The team fell 12-3 in the finals.

Girls golf

The Park City High School girls golf team played at the Class 4A state tournament at Sunbrook Golf Course in St. George on May 16-17.

Juniors McKenzie Schow and Grace Donahue finished in eighth and ninth place with scores of 168 and 170, respectively, helping the Miners take second place for the fourth time in as many years.

Coach George Murphy said seniors Sage Roberts, Claire Palmer and freshman Josie Marshall were also critical in helping Park City secure second place. He said freshman Hannah Harman also gained important state experience for next season.

Desert Hills High School took first with an aggregate score of 669. Park City had a score of 701, followed by Uintah in third with a score of 712.

Baseball

The Miners baseball team reached the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs before being eliminated by Dixie, 4-0 on May 12 on the opponent's home turf. The Miners won the first game of the playoffs against Ridgeline 3-1 the same day.

PCHS finished the season with a 20-8 overall record, and went 16-2 in Region 11.

Softball

The PCHS softball team finished its season with a win, beating Ben Lomond 19-4 on May 9. The softball team finished the season with a 7-15 record overall, and went 4-9 in Region 11.