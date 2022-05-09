Park City wins home finale against Rams

Following a tough loss to Olympus earlier in the week, Park City High School’s boys soccer team was hoping that it wouldn’t let that disappointment impact Friday’s game against Highland, a must-win match for the Miners if they wanted to keep their hopes of hosting a playoff game alive.

But a quick goal for Highland in the first half put the pressure on Park City early. However, senior Luke Bochnowski helped turn the game around for the Miners. Bochnowski had two assists in the first half to give the Miners the lead, and Park City added another in the second half to hold on for a 3-2 win over the Rams.

“Just wanted to keep it simple today,” Bochnowski said. “(I) was looking to whip (passes) across the box, and it worked out nicely, getting my teammates two tap-in goals.

“It was a really fun game today. I felt like I was more on top of my game today. Felt like I was more ready and played like it, too.”

Bochnowski registered his first assist not too long after Highland’s opening goal. He won the ball on the right side of the field, beat a defender and played a perfect pass for junior Evan Tsandes in the box as he streaked toward the goal. All Tsandes had to do at that point was get a foot on it, and he scored the equalizer for the Miners.

“I saw the ball coming in, I was in the 6-yard box,” Tsandes said. “Heart rate went up a little bit, but stayed composed and slotted it in. You’re not going to get an easier goal than that one.”

Park City thought it had taken the lead on an own goal, but it was overturned. With eight minutes left in the first half, Bochnowski later had a nearly identical play to his first assist, as he fired a cross into the box for freshman Nicolas Janssen. Janssen struck the ball with his left foot and scored to put the Miners in front.

The Miners doubled their lead early in the second half on a free kick. Senior Harrison Polychronis had saved the ball from going out of bounds and drew the free kick on a handball when a Highland player thought the ball was out of play. Polychronis whipped the ball into the box as a couple of his teammates made runs to the near post. The ball made it through the crowd of bodies in the box and found its way into the back of the net for what would eventually stand as the game-winning goal.

“That near-post run is so hard for the goalkeeper to deal with because he has to respect it,” Park City coach Anthony DiCicco said. “And as the goalkeeper is dealing with that near-post run, Harrison’s able to hit that perfect ball that nobody touches and sneaks in back-post side netting.

“This whole game was a reflection of the team’s commitment to doing the little things that are the margins in tough games. I think every single one of our region games except (two have) been a one-goal game. Critical moment, and you never know when that critical moment is going to be.”

Friday was the final home game of Park City’s regular-season schedule. The Miners face Murray on the road on Tuesday to close out the regular season. For the multitude of seniors on Park City’s roster, winning what could be their final game at Dozier Field was important.

“I hope not, but if that’s the final game, I’m not necessarily upset,” Bochnowski said. “We come off with a win, we had a lot of fans supporting us out here, so it was pretty awesome.”