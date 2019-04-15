Park City Women’s Golf 9 Hole League prepares for tee-off

Spring has sprung, or at least, almost.

The Park City Women's Golf 9 Hole League isn't waiting for the snow to melt before convening to talk about the upcoming season.

The league, which had 188 members last season, will meet for its spring social on May 2 at 6 p.m. at the Park City Visitor Center, to talk about rule changes in golf, some announcements with Park City Golf Course, and, as the name suggests, to meet and mingle with other golfers.

"It's very informal," said Kathy Roll, a league committee member. "It's a nice way for people to meet the members and see golfers they haven't seen since last year."

Now that the ski resorts have closed for the season, Roll suspected the golfers were getting a bit antsy.

"Everyone is chomping at the bit for the spring golf season," she said.

The party won't be likely to temper anyone's excitement for the season though.

It's catered, will have "liquid refreshments", and will include a small speech from a co-chair of the league.

Roll is hoping that by the time the party starts, she and the league will know an opening date for the Park City Golf Course, where the club officially tees off weekly in both mornings and evenings from May 7 through Sept. 24.

Roll has been a member for three years, and she suspects the league is popular because of its welcoming atmosphere.

"I think it's because it has a reputation for being very, very friendly and it's inviting to anyone regardless if they are a high or low handicapper," she said.

It has no age limits on who can join, though the Park City Golf Club does require people under age 13 be accompanied by an adult. Any woman with a set of clubs, $40 for league membership, and the $20 for weekly competitions can join.

The nine-hole sessions typically take around two hours to complete, which is another reason Roll says the league is so popular (the league says it is the most popular women's rec league in the state).

"It's a great way to enjoy the game in a short period of time during the week," she said, which makes it appealing to busy professionals.

But it's not without a little competitive edge.

Park City Women's Golf categorizes its members in four handicap categories, and holds a weekly individual competition with prizes for each handicap category based on results like lowest gross and net score. There are also more specific games, like playing with three clubs and a putter, lowest number of puts and fewest strokes to the green. Prizes typically consist of credit at the Park City Golf Course pro shop.

Roll said she was able to purchase a golf bag with her winnings from last season.

The league also hosts three social scrambles per season, where four players – one from each handicap group – play with for a lowest-combined score, and hold two charitable fundraisers a year.

Those interested in attending the spring meet and greet should RSVP by April 24. The cost is $25 per person.

For additional information, visit http://www.parkcitygolfclub.org or call 435-615-5800.