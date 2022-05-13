Park City wraps up season with 6th-place result at state tournament

Abby Francis strikes her ball during a tournament at Park City Golf Club earlier this season. Francis and the Miners finish sixth as a team at this week’s state tournament.

Park Record file photo

A tough second day on the course on Tuesday at River Oaks was a setback for Park City High School’s girls golf team, but the Miners still wrapped up the Class 5A state tournament with a sixth-place finish.

Park City carded a 383 on the first day of the two-day tournament, putting the Miners in fifth place. But Park City struggled with a difficult course on Tuesday and scored a 404. That allowed Lehi, which trailed Park City by just three strokes after the first round, to pass the Miners for fifth place.

Park City coach George Murphy hopes that this year’s experience at the state tournament will help inspire the team for next year. Emily Hawksworth is the Miners’ only senior this year, so Park City will have plenty of returning talent.

“No matter if we’ve won state, taken second at state, sixth at state, whatever, I just look for their reactions and how they feel about their play,” he said. “I know they felt like they didn’t play their best, and it was a tougher test. It’s good for them in a way so they know they’ve got more in them and more to give, and they’ve got more to work on. So, hopefully they use that as motivation.”

Park City did have some promising performances from juniors Sierra Scanlan and Erin Bratcher. Scanlan carded the team’s best overall score with a 190, and she finished in a tie for 26th place as an individual. Scanlan had a 93 on Day 2 and was the only Park City golfer to finish below 100 that day. Murphy has seen her grow significantly as a golfer this season.

“Watching what Sierra did this year, coming from last year not being anywhere close to varsity to coming in this year to (26th),” Murphy said. “From an unknown and not a ton of experience to coming in and having that kind of impact.”

On Monday, Bratcher had the team’s best score in the first round with a 93 and ended the tournament tied for 30th. While she struggled on the second day, Murphy noted that the state tournament was a good experience for her.

“(Erin) played the No. 1 group because she played the best on our team Day 1 and just played with two really solid players Day 2,” Murphy said. “She held her own off the tee distance-wise, hits it just as far, but there are some other things that she knows, ‘Hey, I’ve got to work on this.’”

Hawksworth finished third on the team with a 201 that put her in a tie for 41st, and sophomore Abby Francis came in a stroke behind her for a 43rd-place finish. Sophomore Stevie Hough finished 57th, while junior Bridget Donahue came in 59th to round out the rest of the team.

Park City finished the state tournament 168 strokes behind state champion Timpview, which won by 79 strokes. The Miners also trailed third-place Olympus by 63 strokes. With plenty of hard work in the offseason and returning talent, Murphy doesn’t think that his team is too far from competing with some of the best in the state next year.

“I don’t think they’re that far away, it’s just belief,” Murphy said. “They’ve got to believe that they can do it. But then they have to put the time in. If it’s something they want, these girls are hard workers, they’ll go out and do it.”

Results aside, Murphy added that he was proud of his team. He noted that the team had just two days practicing in Park City and spent most of the season traveling to Salt Lake City, which took its toll over the course of the season.

“They’re great kids,” he said. “I love these kids. They’re incredible to work with, and they’re just a lot of fun to be around. Yes, it was long, but we have interesting car rides and just a lot of fun with this group. They’re awesome.”