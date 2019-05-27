Park City Youth Lacrosse fields winning teams

The Park City Youth Lacrosse fifth- and sixth- grade girls teams sit together for a group photo. Both teams went 6-1 over the season.

Photo by Bob McLellan/Shooting Star Photography

Park City Youth Lacrosse, a local lacrosse club for children from kindergarten to eighth grade that competes in the Intermountain Lacrosse league, had a very successful 2019, garnering a number of state titles.

The 34 athletes in the team’s girls fifth and sixth grade group had to form two teams, which both went 6-1 over the regular season to face each other in the state finals on May 21 at Skyline High School, where the red team defeated the black team 5-4.

The two teams practiced together during the season, then divided to play weekend games against Utah and Wyoming teams.

Erica Spitzberg-Smith, a spokeswoman for the fifth- and sixth-grade girls teams, said most of the Park City players had been playing together since the first grade.

The lacrosse club’s fifth- and sixth-grade boys and seventh- and eighth-grade boys teams also won their state championship games, which club director Scott Coccaro said was significant for the organization.

“We are in the hunt almost every year, but this year taking two of the titles was pretty new for us,” he said. “I think having two this year was pretty meaningful for us.”

He attributed the club’s success to the skill of their players and coaches, and to the values that the club promotes.

“I think that our players are working hard on and off the field; they are coming in with really good skills,” he said. “Then our coaches are refining those skills and bringing together these players who are talented on their own and making them a team. … We like to stress in our program respecting the game, respecting teammates and coaches, respecting officials. I think that makes a difference as well.”