Park City’s Abigail Pruyn puts together another dominant season

Park City junior mountain biker Abigail Pruyn’s fourth race of the season earlier this month in Richfield was similar to her previous three: dominant from start to finish.

Pruyn had the fastest lap on each of the first two laps of the three-lap race, and she put a sizable gap between herself and the rest of the pack. Pruyn crossed the finish line after the third lap with an overall time of 1 hour, 4 minutes and 37 seconds, more than 40 seconds ahead of runner-up and teammate Kaya Patterson. The race was Pruyn’s favorite of the season.

“It was super flowy,” Pruyn said. “There wasn’t a huge uphill or a huge downhill. It was kind of all this flat, flowy, pump-track-like course, which was really fun.”

Pruyn is the latest talented rider to come through the system in Park City, and she has destroyed all comers this season. The junior has won all four of her high-school races this season ahead of the state championships in St. George on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22.

“We’re through our first four races, and in typical fashion, she won all four races in pretty convincing margins,” Park City coach Chris Best said. “She rolls into state championships on the 21st in the leader’s jersey for our region. In a nutshell, that’s how it’s going. And then from there, we’ll just have to see. Honestly, she just hasn’t been challenged this year, honestly, within our region.”

Pruyn wasn’t always a competitive mountain biker. She grew up riding on trails with her parents and friends and would race her dad on the trails in Round Valley, but Pruyn was a swimmer until the pandemic hit.

She had been a swimmer for a few years, but the sport was difficult to partake in during the pandemic, so she turned to mountain biking. Her swimming background still has its benefits, too.

“I went from, like, five years of swimming straight to biking, so I think the fitness I got from swimming helped get my endurance for biking,” Pruyn said. “I also just started high-school swimming again for cross training this year.”

Pruyn credited Best and the coaches in the Park City program for helping her become a fast rider, but Best knew Pruyn was special right away.

“When she showed up on the team as a freshman, she was just fast from day one,” Best said. “She went and did an I-Cup, which is not a high-school race. She was supposed to enter JV, she entered varsity and then she won by six minutes. Just from day one, she’s always had a big engine.”

When Pruyn went to the state championships her freshmen year, she realized word was getting out about a talented freshman in Park City.

“I won three out of four high-school races as a freshman in varsity, and then when I went to states, a lot of people knew my name,” she said. “That’s kind of when I was like, ‘Oh wow, I’m actually pretty good about this.’”

But over time, Pruyn has become a much more well-rounded rider. Pruyn’s mountain biking prowess has even taken her all the way to nationals in July, where she finished 10th in category one of the junior female 17/18 division and 14th in short track.

“Her descending is just massively improved,” Best said. “She manages races better, she eats better, drinks better, she manages her opposition better. So, she’s just a more complete rider, if that makes sense.”

Pruyn’s not alone, either. Park City has three riders in the top six in the varsity girls region standings. Patterson sits in second, and Talise Larsh is in sixth. Having teammates like that has made mountain biking even more enjoyable for Pruyn.

“They’re all so fast,” Pruyn said. “We all ride together at practice, and especially at races, it’s nice to have all the teammates lined up together before.”

Abigail Pruyn catches some air during a race at Soldier Hollow earlier this season.

Park Record file photo

As much as Best will compliment Pruyn’s talent and speed, he’s also seen just how much she loves the sport.

“We used to joke with her her first year because she would smile while winning races,” Best said. “She’d just be sitting there, smiling and giggling to herself. And we’re like, ‘You’re not even trying.’ She still smiles when she rides, but not as much.”

“When she’s on a ride, she’s just having a good time,” Best added. “Sometimes, you just see a person where they need to be. And that is Abby. When the group is rolled out, she’s one of the fast kids, and that’s her place. And she loves that.”

Pruyn puts in plenty of time and miles on her mountain bike. She estimates that, between three practices a week and rides with friends, she spends about eight to 12 hours biking and goes about 70 miles a week. But between racing with her friends and always finding something to work on, it’s all worth it.

“I like the team support,” Pruyn said. “I like riding with the team, I like the social part. I also like to push myself. It feels good to finish maybe just, like, any ride. And then, I also love the downhill part of mountain biking because you really get to go super fast and sometimes you get to get some air.”

Winning every race so far hasn’t been boring for Pruyn. As she puts it, it’s simply a reward for her hard work on the course.

“I think finishing and then seeing them come in a minute later, 30 seconds later, it feels nice,” Pruyn said. “It feels like I worked really hard, and it makes me feel proud of my effort. But then, it also makes me feel really excited to race them again because I knew that they pushed me to go that fast, too.”

Pruyn finished third at the state championships last year, and she’s excited for another title race this year. She’ll face some stiff competition, but Pruyn doesn’t seem to be fazed by it.

“This year, she’s managed it just a lot better,” Best said. “In my view, she’s just riding a lot better this year, so we’ll see.”