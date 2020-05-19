Park City’s annual 9-hole Women’s Golf League returned last week

Katie Dumala, left, and Terry Hagerty, right, stand in front of the golf carts they decorated to celebrate the Tee it up for the Ta-Ta’s charity event held at Park City Golf Club last year. Hagerty is the league chair for the 9-hole Women’s Golf League, which is a major sponsor for the Tee it up for the Ta-Ta’s charity event.

Courtesy of Kathy Roll

For the last two months, life in Park City has been completely turned upside down by the coronavirus pandemic. But with Gov. Herbert’s new orders easing some of the previous restrictions for the community, both Terry Hagerty and Kathy Roll believe it’s a step in the right direction to establish some sort of normalcy in our lives.

Another step in the right direction has been the start of the annual 9-hole Women’s Golf League. According to Roll, league co-chair, continuing the tradition of the league was very important considering the many of the women of Park City who had been stuck at home the last two months.

“We fully believe that it’s better to be practicing social distancing and enjoying the sun instead of being stuck in the house and going crazy. … So making sure we were able to start in May was a big deal to us,” Roll said. “We want to give people a safe outlet to get out and have some recreational fun.” It’s important for many reasons, but mainly because it’s been so taxing on everyone to be locked up for so long so any bit of normalcy is a big deal to us.”

According to Hagerty, league chair, the 9-hole women’s league of Park City Golf Club is one of the largest women’s leagues in the entire state, with nearly 180 registered members annually.

Support Local Journalism Donate



But those numbers are down this year, making things a little more difficult. Hagerty is unsure if the numbers will pick up given the state of things but she’s hopeful that if Summit County continues to progress, then there’s no reason the league shouldn’t as well.

“We have about 70 members right now when typically during this time of the year we have around 100. … But I believe it’s because the out-of-town members haven’t shown up yet,” Hagerty said. “We don’t know about the summer visitors and if they’re coming or not, but we had a good turnout to start last week. Typically the membership grows throughout the summer so we are just hoping that that continues to happen.”

The league began last Tuesday and was deemed a massive success by both Hagerty and Roll considering the hoops they had to jump through to make it happen.

Using a similar plan to what Salt Lake City did with its golf courses, most of which opened up a month ago, Hagerty and Roll believe that they league can maintain its success by following those restrictive guidelines. Among them is the social distancing factor of being six feet away from one another, flagsticks staying permanently in their hole, longer wait between tee times and not riding in a golf cart unless with a member of the same household.

“What’s crazy is that even with Gov. Herbert’s stay-at-home directive early in the lockdown, nearly everyone making the decisions deemed that golf was a great way to get outside of their homes safely,” Hagerty said. “So for us because we opened later than other places, there were ways for us to watch and see what worked so we could make sure that we implemented things safely. I think that was a big help in making sure the first week ran smoothly and everyone had fun.”

With the league running through September, it’s welcome to anyone who wants to play for a $50 membership fee plus daily green fees.

The league also has two separate times to play on Tuesdays, with either in the morning or afternoon available. You can make tee times beginning as early as 7 or 8 a.m., and usually until about 11 a.m. before the afternoon flight, which can run as late at 5 p.m.

“We love having both of these options for our members because we feel that it appeals to busy professionals or moms who may have their kids in some sort of activity and can’t play till the evening time,” Roll said. “The mornings move faster timewise for sure. … But playing 9 holes typically only takes about two hours so that allows for others to have a life and not fully commit to four hours on the course.”

Hagerty and Roll are still holding out hope that the three social scrambles they hold in June, July and September will still be happening — as well as the annual charity even in July called “Tee it up for the Ta-Ta’s.” But that is dependent on the restrictions loosening, or lifting altogether, something that the both of them could see happening on the county’s current trajectory.

“To see Summit County moving in the right direction is great to see, and we believe that we can follow the proper guidelines and still have fun,” Hagerty said. “We still have many concerns in every day society so to get this once piece of our life back is very important. Hopefully it can continue and we see other stuff happening as the summer goes on.”