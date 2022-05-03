Park City’s baseball team bolstered by dual-sport athletes

Jake Farnell winds up and throws a pitch during Park City’s game against Highland earlier in the season. Farnell pitches for Park City’s baseball team and plays on the boys tennis team as well.

Park Record file photo

Park City High School sophomore Will McCurdy hit a grounder to Skyline’s third baseman during the Miners’ game last Wednesday and then ran as fast his legs would take him toward first base. It’s no secret that McCurdy has wheels – he’s currently a sprinter on the track team and also plays running back for the football team – and he ended up beating the throw to first by a split second.

One batter later, McCurdy flew around the bases to score in a three-run fourth inning that helped the Miners win 8-7 that day.

Junior Jake Farnell also made an appearance on the mound in that game. A day earlier, he was playing second doubles for Park City’s boys tennis team. Park City’s baseball team was off to a 14-5 start ahead of Tuesday’s game against Olympus, and it helps to have a pair of athletes who are good enough to play on two different varsity teams at the same time.

“Will’s really fast, and we support him running track because he’s really fast,” Park City baseball coach David Feasler said. “Jake Farnell is a good arm and a bullpen arm that we’ve relied upon a lot and he’s gotten a lot of games. And he loves tennis, too, and I’ll always support that. I want our kids to be good adults, and I think the more things you do when you’re young helps you out personally.”

The baseball, track and tennis schedules don’t overlap too much, so it’s been manageable.

“Will’s missed a couple practices to run in a few meets, and Jake’s missed a couple things here and there, but they’ve done a really good job managing both schedules,” Feasler said. “I think that’s a really hard thing for a 16-year-old kid to do, and they’ve done a good job.”

With McCurdy, the Miners have a player who ran the 100-meter event in 11.25 seconds at the Tiger Trials in Orem on Saturday. Park City has been aggressive on the basepaths, stealing 58 bases as a team heading into this week. McCurdy has been at the forefront of that with a team-high 13.

McCurdy was mostly used as a pinch-runner last season and struggled at the plate when given the opportunity. However, he’s proven that he’s more than just a baserunner this year. He’s more comfortable at the plate and getting on base much more often, which gives him more opportunities to wreak havoc on the basepaths.

“If you look at last year, I had like 12, 14 at-bats, batted like .150,” he said. “It was bad. My swing was all over the place, I was under everything. And then this year in the offseason, I worked pretty hard to kind of work on my swing and get it level. I’m now batting (in the) 300s, so I think it’s kind of paid off.”

While McCurdy runs around the bases with ease, running track is a little different, primarily with how far he has to run. The distance between two bases is much shorter than 100 meters, and McCurdy thinks the shorter distances in baseball play to his strengths more. He’s still working on his running form, as he described watching him sprint as “kind of painful.”

“Running 100 meters, I’m halfway there and I’m, like, ‘When is this going to finish?’” McCurdy said. “I’m really good in quick bursts, and towards the end I just see people catching me. Here, it’s nice because I’m only running 90 feet, so I don’t really have time to slow down.”

Will McCurdy slides into home to score a run for Park City during its home game against Skyline last week. McCurdy also runs track in addition to playing baseball.

David Jackson/Park Record

For Farnell, playing tennis is only a recent development. Park City boys tennis coach Justin DeLong has seen a lot of potential in Farnell’s play in his limited time with the sport.

“Jake went from not playing or taking a lesson ever, I believe, in his life and then starting tennis last June,” DeLong said. “He has come a very long way in not just his technique, but also understanding the game and where to move and doubles strategy. I think he’s come a long way, I’m super proud of him, and I’m excited because he’s into it.”

Farnell said he decided to play tennis one day because his sister was playing. While it’s easy to see how McCurdy’s speed can cross over into baseball, Farnell’s baseball-tennis combination might seem a little weird at first. But it turns out that pitching and tennis have some common attributes and movements, especially with serves.

“From pitching to serving, it’s a similar motion,” Farnell said. “After just practicing because I loved the sport, I was just able to pick it up really quickly.”

DeLong has seen the similarities as well.

“There is a natural throwing motion that Jake has from baseball that has absolutely helped with his tennis,” he said. “You can tell that he’s thrown a lot in his life because it is the same motion, especially in the serve. It utilizes the kinetic chain of motion, right? And you start using your muscles from your lower body and your core, and then it translates into this throwing motion where you’re whipping your arm and then the racket and the racket head around your body to create more power.”

One issue that Farnell runs into is that both teams typically play on Tuesdays. When the two sports overlap, Farnell will play tennis instead of baseball.

“The hardest thing is definitely deciding what takes priority over what because I love both sports,” he said. “I went into the spring season thinking that tennis is my main sport since I’m only pitching for baseball. I decided on Tuesdays – we always have games for both tennis and baseball – I’ll always play tennis. And then all the other baseball games I can make, and then Thursday for tennis doesn’t overlap.”

On the tennis court, Farnell has been partnered with Felix Schlegel, and it’s worked out for the Miners. DeLong sees the potential in that duo once the two juniors have more playing experience with each other.

“I think Jake has been a natural fit for Felix at No. 2 doubles,” DeLong said. “I think it’s been really important to have him, and once I realized that Jake and Felix were a great team, I’ve played them together every time. I hope that they take this summer and keep working on a doubles strategy and could go into next year as a doubles team.”

Farnell didn’t play baseball last year, but this year he’s back on the mound coming out of the bullpen for Park City. Feasler has liked what he’s seen from Farnell this season.

“He’s got a live arm, he’s got a really live arm, he’s got a good breaking ball,” Feasler said. “When he’s in the zone, it’s really good, and it’s our bridge guy. He’s like our setup guy to Asher (Levine) to end the game. So, Jake’s a really important player for us.”

The fates of Park City’s baseball, track-and-field and boys tennis teams will all be decided later this month. But McCurdy and Farnell will be giving it their all, no matter which team they’re playing on.