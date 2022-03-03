Park City’s baseball team ready for new campaign

It may still be ski season and there’s still snow on the ground — including on Park City High School’s outdoor athletic fields — but also it’s baseball season once again for the Miners.

The Miners are coming off a tough 9-19 season in 2021, their first full year in Class 5A. Park City entered last year’s playoffs as the No. 22 seed, knocked off East in the first round and were then eliminated by No. 11 Bountiful. This year, with some experience in Class 5A under their belt and a new region, the Miners are hoping for a better showing.

“We’re excited, man,” Park City coach David Feasler said. “I got a fun group, I got a young group and I got some impact returners, I got some impact new guys and we’re excited to compete in the new region.”

Park City opens its season on Monday on the road against Orem, something that has become a bit of an annual tradition. The Miners have faced the Tigers in early or mid-March every year since 2017 and nine times since 2012, according to MaxPreps. Park City is 4-5 in those matchups but hasn’t won since 2018. The Miners are then scheduled to head to St. George for a tournament next weekend, where they’ll see former regional opponents like Salem Hills and Wasatch.

“(We’re) as ready as you can be without being on a baseball field since October — well, we did a little St. George trip in February,” Feasler said. “We open with Orem every year, they’re always a really competitive group, and Carl (Hermansen), their head coach, does a really good job. So we’re excited for that, even more excited probably to go down to St. George on Thursday afternoon, get some sunshine, hopefully some warm weather and play four really good teams down there.”

Park City’s varsity roster is made up of mostly juniors with a few seniors and a couple of younger players. Junior Braxton Lyon is arguably the Miners’ most notable returner from the 2021 team. Lyon, who was an honorable mention on the Deseret News’ Class 5A all-state team last year, batted .452 with a home run and 19 RBIs. The junior also had 13 appearances on the mound and finished with a 6.11 ERA and 45 strikeouts.

“He’ll be a big-time two-way player for us, on the mound, play some infield, hit,” Feasler said. “The returning senior class, junior class, all those guys have some taste of varsity baseball. … I’m excited about those guys, with a little bit of experience last year, coming back and having an impact.”

Park City will also return senior Wes Kirk, junior Will Bradley and sophomore Will McCurdy. Kirk is the only other returning batter with double-digit RBIs last season, and Bradley was second in hits last year among returning players. McCurdy was the team’s leader in stolen bases last year with 14 as a freshman.

Between the cold weather and Park City being a ski town, it hasn’t always been easy growing the baseball program. But Feasler is starting to notice a change in recent years. With the opening of the Park City Baseball Academy – a year-round training facility – and new batting cages and a plyo wall, used for pitching training, at Park City’s baseball field, the Miners are seeing signs of progress. In an encouraging sign for this season and the ones following it, Feasler believes that this is his best freshman class in six years at PCHS.

“Our numbers are better than they’ve ever been in the past,” he said. “I got more kids interested, we’ve got people using the new cages, we’ve got people at the academy. It seems to be growing, and it seems like kids are getting better and getting more interested in the sport.”