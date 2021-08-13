Park City’s boys golf team tees off on a new season

Park City High School senior Will Agnew putts on hole 15 during practice at the Park City Golf Club Tuesday morning.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

After 16 years of coaching at Park City High School, boys golf coach George Murphy knows what it takes to build a championship-winning program.

Between 2008 and 2018, the Miners were untouchable, winning the state championship every year. Park City hasn’t seen that type of success in the last two years following a move up to Class 5A, however. The Miners finished second to Skyline by 21 strokes last year and third in 2019.

Park City wrapped up its first tournament of the season at Murray Parkway on Wednesday and ended up in a tie for third place out of seven teams with a score of 292. The Miners earned five points toward the season standings for their efforts. Teams accrue points based on how they perform at tournaments and duels throughout the season, with the top-performing team at a tournament receiving seven points, then six for second and so on.

“Pretty pleased with how the boys played, especially for the first high school tournament of the season and also the first tournament for quite a few of those kids,” Murphy said. “I think (for) six out of our eight, it was their first one, so not bad.”

Park City High School freshman Sam Hunt, from left, Boston Woolley, senior Will Agnew and sophomore Robert Harman take to the green of hole 15 during practice at the Park City Golf Club Tuesday morning.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

Park City finished the tournament one stroke behind second-place Olympus and 20 strokes behind Skyline. Junior Aiden Taylor led the Miners with a three-under 69 on the day as the only Park City golfer to score below 70 on the par-72 course.

“(He) played well, kept us in it to get that tie for third, so that really helped,” Murphy said.

Senior Will Agnew, the Miners’ top golfer, was second on the team with an even 72, and Murphy believes that he’s capable of much more.

“He said he was 0 for 7 on up-and-downs around the green, so that kind of hurt him,” Murphy said. “You know, being able to save a stroke here or there for either a birdie or par, and the holes he should have birdied, he ends up with pars and the holes he should have parred he ended up with some bogeys. But all in all, 72 out of him, that’s a solid start.”

Senior Gordy Crofts struggled on the day with a 75, and sophomore Robert Harman and senior Luke Tooley tied for third on the team with a four-over 76. Only the top four scores out of Park City’s eight golfers counted for the team’s overall score.

“Six out of our eight were pretty solid rounds and kept it together today,” Murphy said. “Just kind of a good gauge to find out where we are and where we stand.”

Of the six golfers who appeared in the state championship tournament for Park City last season, four of them graduated, including runner-up Wyatt Petersen and ninth-place finisher Charlie Taylor. Agnew and Crofts are the only returners from that group, so Wednesday was valuable experience for the rest of the team.

There’s always some extra pressure on Park City’s boys golf team because of its history — its 15 state championships are the most of any program at the school — but Murphy tries his best to keep his guys at ease. Still, Wednesday showed that there’s still work to do for the Miners and that there’s plenty of time to improve.

“They’re motivated, they know what they want to do,” he said. “Even the seniors and juniors this year that are on the team, they’ve seen state championships out of the teams they were on three years ago and four years ago. They want to get back there, but they know that’s going to be a big task to do this year.”