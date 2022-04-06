Park City’s depth comes up big in win over Highland

Down two of its top scorers on Tuesday night, Park City High School’s girls lacrosse team showed why it’s so scary to drive up to Dozier Field to face the Miners.

Park City was forced to rely on its youth and depth, and it came away with a dominant 21-1 win over Highland. The Miners scored five goals in the first five minutes of the game and led 14-1 at halftime. Park City improved to 6-0 on the season.

“The team played really well together today – I know I say this a lot, but it was a team effort,” Park City coach Mikki Clayton said. “We put girls in different positions today. I think they excelled. They supported each other, they played really well.”

The Miners were without leading scorer Sam Riely and sophomore Charlie Iacobelli, who is tied for third on the team in goals. Park City did its best to make up for their absences by spreading the ball around. The Miners combined for 13 assists as a team, had nine different players with at least one goal and tied their season high for goals in a game with 21.

Park City’s goal-scoring outburst was led by junior Lilly Hunt, who followed up her six-goal effort against Wasatch on Friday with another five against Highland. Hunt had another three assists and five ground balls on the night.

It was also another big night for Park City’s talented freshmen class. Rogan Crawford and Lily Schwartz were two of the four Miners who recorded hat tricks against the Rams, while Megan Magee had a goal and two assists. Freshman Gretchen Lane led the team with six assists on the night and notched a pair of goals as well.

“It shows that we have a lot of talent on this team,” Clayton said. “This team is young, but I think they’re developing every game and getting better every game, which we’re excited to see. It’s always nervous when you’re not going to have two of your starters in, but the girls stepped up and really did well.”

Clayton also liked the Miners’ rides, or how Park City pressured Highland to win the ball back in the Miners’ offensive end. Even with the game well out of hand, there were times when there was simply nowhere to go for the Rams. As Highland’s goalie desperately looked for an open teammate, Park City goalie Ava Kimche knew what that was like.

“I’m just thinking how tired the other team probably is,” Kimche said. “It’s good for us because I think it tires them out. We do a lot of conditioning, so we’re prepared for that type of play during the game. So, I think it kind of catches the other teams off guard a little and helps us a lot towards winning.”

Park City has outscored its opponents 114-16 in its first six games, but Clayton is keeping her team focused on finding ways to improve in every game. Tuesday’s improvements with the rides were a reminder of that.

“There’s always things we can work on,” Clayton said. “We always try and get better, regardless of what the score is. So, we want to be able to do the best that we can do to make ourselves better, and they did that today.”