Park City’s girls lacrosse team eyes another successful season

Lilly Hunt had a junior season to remember last year for Park City’s girls lacrosse team, leading the Miners with a whopping 75 goals in 18 games and adding another 25 assists to finish the season as one of two Park City players with at least 100 points. Park City steamrolled its way through the regular season.

But Hunt also remembers the way Park City’s bid to repeat as state champions ended: a 10-9 loss to Olympus, its only defeat of the season. That memory is still fresh for this year’s returners as Park City looks to get its season underway.

“It’s been my motivation every single day since the end of that game,” Hunt said. “I went home and I shot until my hands were blistering. I’ve been doing it pretty much daily and I’m ready to fight.”

The Miners are set to open their season Friday night when they face defending Class 6A state champion Mountain Ridge on the road. With plenty of new and returning talent, the Miners are gearing up for what they hope will be another strong season, even if the heavy snow in Park City this year has made practices more difficult than usual.

“The girls are taking it in stride, and we’re doing what we can, but we’re really excited,” Park City coach Mikki Clayton said. “We have another young team… we have a lot of freshmen again and a lot of sophomores; so young team but really talented team.”

Park City’s team last year was what every coach dreams of: one that was both one of the top teams in the state and young. The Miners outscored their opponents 331-49 last season with plenty of then-freshmen and sophomores receiving significant minutes. Of the seven Miners who recorded at least 30 points last year, Sam Riely was the only senior, leaving most of a Park City attack that scored over 18 goals per game intact.

“I think our sophomores have a ton of experience now,” Clayton said. “Watching them play, they look like upperclassmen, even though they’re technically underclassmen still. But our sophomores are going to get better and better. Same thing with our juniors.”

“(Sophomore) Maddie McHenry is awesome, she was great in the midfield last year, I think she’s going to continue to be really strong in the midfield this year,” Clayton added. “(Sophomore) Rogan Crawford was one of our crease players, and she’s just gotten better and better, both of them from their club play and just kind of continuing on that. (Sophomore) Megan Magee is a speedy girl, she played in the midfield with us last year sort of as our sub, and she’s just gotten better and better.”

Hunt believes the team’s speed is a major strength, and that plays to Park City’s advantage.

“Lacrosse, if you can’t run, it’s not going to go very well,” she said. “Being able to push the tempo and having that advantage is huge.”

Hunt, goalie Ava Kimche and Phebe Marsland are the only seniors for Park City this year. Kimche is coming off a 2022 campaign where she finished second in the state in save percentage. Kimche and the Park City defense only allowed 2.7 goals per game last season. The three seniors will also look to set the example for their younger teammates.

“We’ve only had a couple practices and not really any on the field, so it’s kind of been hard to get our chemistry going,” Kimche said. “But I think as us just being three seniors, we’re really just going to try to be the best leaders we can be for these young girls and try to set a good foundation for these upcoming years.”

Marsland noted the confidence that last year’s underclassmen have heading into the season.

“They all come back and they’re very confident,” she said. “They know what’s going on. It just really helps them be able to push their potential because they know the ropes of it and now they can help others out, which is awesome.”

Last year’s team didn’t have the happy ending it wanted to cap off an otherwise dominant season. But that heartbreaking loss can serve as motivation for another strong season this year.

“I think we just want to have a clean slate, start fresh,” Clayton said. “But I think for the girls that were on the team, obviously they’re hungry, they want to get out there, they want to win.”