Park City’s offensive onslaught comes up short against Eagles

Park City High School’s boys basketball team was in the zone offensively on Wednesday night. The Miners ended the game with 64 points, the most they had scored since tallying 85 points in its season-opening win over Rowland Hall in November.

However, it still wasn’t enough, as a red-hot Skyline offense outdueled the Miners 88-64, handing Park City its 10th straight loss.

“I still have undying faith in this team,” Park City coach Thomas Purcell said. “It’s not everything, but it is certainly becoming an issue for us right now. We’ve got to get this turned around, we’ve got to get a couple of wins as we go through this region.”

The Miners had a balanced approach on offense, as four players scored double-digit points. Senior Dylan Wistner led the way with 15 points on the night, and fellow senior Luke Varechok was right behind him with 14. However, the Eagles hit 15 3s in the game to hold off the Miners’ resurgent attack.

“I felt the most confident I’ve ever felt in a game before and pretty proud of myself,” Wistner said. “I think we performed the best offensive game we’ve played. (Sixty-four) points is a lot for us, and we executed on offense pretty well. Just lacked defense, and the other team just raining 3s. But it’s our fault for not getting out on shooters, and we’ll get better at that as time goes on.”

Purcell has been encouraged by Wistner’s growth and development over the last couple of seasons. Wednesday night’s performance was the culmination of that.

“He’s gone from barely making our sophomore team to being one of our best seniors,” Purcell said. “Great story. He’s worked his butt off, he’s worked for everything he’s gotten. He’s one of those kids you appreciate every day getting to work with.”

Skyline came flying out of the gates by sinking its first five shots of the game, all of which were from beyond the arc. The Eagles hit seven treys in the first quarter alone. Wistner scored nine points in the opening frame to lead a Park City surge later on to limit the damage to a 28-17 deficit.

Park City picked up some steam in the second quarter and trimmed the lead to single digits before Skyline went on another run to keep the Miners at bay. Senior Sebastian Wolf, who had 12 points for Park City overall, drilled a 3-pointer as time expired in the first half to make it 47-36.

“I always feel confident with the ball in my hand, especially at the end of the half, I always feel like I can make a shot at the buzzer,” Wolf said. “When I saw that I had some room and I got the ball, I was very excited to put it up. And when it went in, it was a huge shot, got us closer in the game and it felt good to get the crowd pumped.”

But Park City couldn’t carry over the momentum from Wolf’s buzzer beater into the second half. Skyline outscored the Miners 41-28 in the second half to secure the win.

The Miners are feeling the frustrations of a 10-game losing streak that has lasted nearly two months. Wednesday night’s game felt like a solid effort, but it still resulted in a 24-point loss. There’s still time to turn things around, but the feeling of the losses piling up stings.

“Overall, it’s a loss, so at the end of the day, you can’t hang your head and just got to keep going,” Wistner said. “We’re on a pretty bad losing streak but just got a feeling that we’re going to pick things up and really get our heads in the right direction.”