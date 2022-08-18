Park City’s quest for state title begins with victory over Highland

Park City senior Elle Martin cruised to a win in first singles on Monday at the PC MARC, defeating Highland’s Sam Kiburtz 6-1, 6-3. On the court next to her, junior Reagan Harrison won in similar fashion in second singles by a score of 6-3, 6-1. A win for Park City’s second doubles team handed the Miners a 3-2 win over the defending co-state champion in the Miners’ first match of the year.

The Miners are coming off a 2021 season where they finished fourth at the state tournament, and with all three singles players returning, they have their sights set on a state championship. Park City’s last state title in girls tennis came in 2017 to cap off a three-peat. Coach Lani Wilcox is in her second year coaching the Miners, and she’s hoping the team can improve on last year’s finish.

“With us taking fourth last year, which is pretty good, I felt good with that,” Wilcox said. “Whether it be first, second or third, I think we can place better than before this year.”

Martin made it to the state semifinals in the first singles bracket for the second consecutive year in 2021. On Monday, she was in control from start to finish against Kiburtz. Martin played in the first singles bracket at the state tournament in her first three seasons at Park City, so she comes into her senior year with plenty of experience.

“I think the big difference between this season is that I’ve experienced all this before,” she said. “I’ve experienced state and regions and all that before, so that will definitely come to benefit me. … Just excited to see what happens and just enjoying it.”

Having a player like Martin around makes Wilcox’s job a little easier, especially with how much time Martin spends competing during the offseason.

“She’s really fun to have,” Wilcox said. “She’s playing national-level tournaments, and that’s really helped her through the summer to come into the season pretty strong.”

On the court next to her, Harrison was playing in second singles, a change from last year. Harrison won an individual state championship in third singles in dominant fashion last season. She dropped just three games in four matches in the state tournament and earned the opportunity to play second singles this year.

“I’ve been playing a lot more since last year, and I feel like my game has improved a ton,” she said. “I’m excited to see how this year ends up, but looking forward to it, for sure.”

Between playing second singles instead of third singles and Monday being Park City’s season opener, Harrison had some nerves. But she settled in and earned a big win for herself and the Miners. She’s looking to continue to build from last season’s success, even if she might have a bit of a target on her back after winning an individual title last year.

“I definitely have a little bit more pressure from that win last year,” she said. “But I’m going to take it and use it to know for confidence and know that I can do it. I think winning last year will help me mentally be ready for this coming state (tournament).”

Senior Olivia Tarmina rounds out Park City’s trio of returning singles players. Tarmina played second singles last year and reached the state semifinals. Although she dropped her match on Monday, having plenty of depth and returning experience on the singles side should make Park City a threat this year.

“We have such a good time together, and they really are great players,” Harrison said. “It’s awesome. Practice is super fun, and we get a lot of points and play because we’re all at a high level, which is really fun.”

There’s still some work to do on the lineup, especially on the doubles side. Senior Aly Inglish, who made up one half of a second doubles team that made it to the state semifinals last year, is the sole returning doubles player. She played on a first doubles team that lost on Monday, but Park City’s second doubles team came out on top 7-6 (9-7), 6-4.

Wilcox has plenty of pieces to build around and work with on Park City’s team this year. It’s just a matter of putting them all together. Knocking off Highland on Monday helps validate that.

“I think it shows that we’re strong and surprisingly strong in different positions than I thought, which is exciting to figure out,” she said. “It’s like a chess match trying to figure out who to put with who. We need to buckle down on third singles and first doubles.”