Park City’s season a successful one despite playoff exit

Last week’s loss to Lehi in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs wasn’t the ending Park City’s football team was hoping for, but it’s difficult to look at the Miners’ season and see it as anything other than a successful one.

The Miners improved from a 5-6 finish last year to an 8-3 record this year, entered the playoffs with a higher seed (16th this year, up from last year’s 20th), went undefeated at home and won a playoff game at the Class 5A level for the second consecutive year.

“It was a great season, it was fun,” Park City coach Josh Montzingo said. “It’s always bittersweet at the end. But looking back, I’m very proud of the guys and all they accomplished and how much fun we had together.”

One of the season’s highlights came in the first week of the season when the Miners scored a dominant 31-10 win over rival Wasatch in Heber City. Park City’s defense found its groove early in the season, and the Miners’ first win over the Wasps since 2019 gave them plenty of confidence. The Miners outscored their first three opponents 87-23.

“(The Wasatch game) is always a big one,” Montzingo said. “That was a big one for the boys as well to win and kind of get that confidence rolling and get us on the right path feeling like we’re doing something right.”

Through the first seven weeks of the season, no team had surpassed 21 points in a game against Park City. The 87 points surrendered by the Miners in losses to Brighton and Lehi combined dented the Miners’ defensive record a little bit, but Park City still finished the season allowing just 17.3 points per game. A year after a young, inexperienced Park City defense took some lumps, it became a powerful unit in 2022.

“The hard work paid off for the guys from the year before,” Montzingo said. “Some of the lumps and hard learning experiences that come along with your first time that junior year there, and they all learned a lot. And when they came back, you could see the confidence, you could see the belief and understanding of what they’re doing out there. It was fun to watch them really grow into who I knew they could be all along.”

Park City suffered its first loss of the season in its region opener on the road against East in its fourth game of the season, but the Miners rebounded for three straight wins, including a 53-0 win at home over Murray for homecoming and a victory against Olympus where they rallied for 21 unanswered points after trailing 14-0. A 47-33 loss to Brighton took Park City out of the running for the region title, but the Miners responded with a win over Skyline on senior night to close out the regular season with a 7-2 record.

Park City finished its season with a sterling 6-0 record at home when it beat Timpanogos in the opening round of the playoffs. The Miners had the misfortune of being seeded where they’d have to face top-seeded Lehi in the next round, and that was where their season ended.

“Trying to just keep our season going, get one more week,” Montzingo said. “Just a tough draw – tough draw being in the middle this year. You’re almost better being a lot lower. The matchups weren’t quite as stout as having, say, Lehi or Timpview at the top.

“Really excited and happy for the opportunity to get another couple extra weeks with them.”

Park City will look quite different next year after this year’s senior class moves on. Offensively, the Miners will lose three-year starter Chase Beyer at quarterback, plus leading rusher Mason Grover and top wideout Joseph Eldridge. On defense, Park City will have to replace most of its secondary, in addition to its top three players in sacks and senior linebacker Brayden Beyer, whose season was cut short by injury. Montzingo listed juniors Corbin Towery and Mason Christensen as players who can step up on defense next year.

But Montzingo is also focused on the team’s culture.

“Culture over Xs and Os,” he said. “We’ve got to continue to work on our family and building who we are. It’s never perfect, we’re always looking to get better. We’ve got to learn and grow every single year, and it’s one of those things that’s never static.”