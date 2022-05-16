Park City’s season comes to an end against Bonneville

Park City senior Harrison Polychronis keeps the ball in play during the Miners’ match against Brighton earlier in the season. The Miners lost to Bonneville on Saturday in the first round of the playoffs to end their season.

David Jackson/Park Record

After a regular season full of narrow wins and close losses, Park City High School’s boys soccer team saw its season end after being on the wrong side of another one-goal loss on Saturday.

A Bonneville shot from near midfield landed in front of Park City goalkeeper Alex Robb, took a high bounce off the turf over his outstretched arms and found its way into the back of the net right before halftime.

Despite generating a few opportunities, No. 15 Park City couldn’t find an equalizer against No. 18 Bonneville, and the Miners were eliminated from the playoffs at home in the first round. Just like that, the Miners’ season came to what they felt was a premature end.

“I’m a little in disbelief right now,” senior Luke Bochnowski said. “Obviously, that was an upset. Rankings don’t mean anything, but I really feel like we should not have lost this game today. Their goal that they scored was pretty unbelievably lucky, in my opinion, which really hurts. I don’t know, I don’t really have much to say about what happened today.”

Park City created a handful of scoring opportunities in the first half, but the Miners couldn’t turn their pressure into a goal. The Miners also had a goal disallowed in the first half before Bonneville’s opening tally in the first half.

The Miners had a few more opportunities to tie the game and began the second half with a saved free kick.. A few minutes later, senior Harrison Polychronis sent a shot that just went over the bar. As the second half dragged on, the Miners continued to push for a tying goal but never found it. However, Park City coach Anthony DiCicco was proud of his seniors in their last game together, even if they wanted to end it on a more positive note with a win on their home field instead.

“This group dealt with a lot of adversity through COVID, they’ve lost some really tough tournament games – last year (in) golden goal, this year in the fashion that we did,” he said. “They’ve showed a lot of character, and I’m really proud of them. Soccer can be a cruel game sometimes, and today’s one of those days.”

Park City had much greater ambitions than a No. 15 seed in the playoffs and a first-round exit. The Miners will finish the season with a 7-8 record, but only one of those losses was determined by more than one goal. They were hoping for a happier ending for their senior-heavy roster.

“There’s not much more we could have asked from everyone,” Polychronis said. “We have 12 seniors who put their everything into this game this season.”

Despite the loss, Park City’s seniors will carry on positive memories of playing with each other.

“I’ll remember it as a really good team,” Bochnowski said. “I had a lot of fun, good season, just unfortunate it had to end this way. Feels like it was stolen away from us pretty short.”

The early playoff loss and sudden end to their high school careers stung for Park City’s seniors, but Polychronis urged his younger teammates to remember how much it hurt and use it as motivation to avoid the same fate next year.

“Remember this, remember this feeling next year when we’re in the same situation,” he said. “Just play your hearts out because it goes by so quick.”