Park City’s track-and-field teams ready for new season

Park City High School runners Easton Brotherson, left, and Blake Tabaracci work on their baton handoffs during practice Wednesday afternoon. The Miners must replace the production of several seniors from last year’s team but are optimistic at the outset of the season.

David Jackson/Park Record

Park City High School’s track-and-field teams finished second on the boys side and seventh on the girls side at last year’s Class 5A state championships, and the Miners are excited to prove themselves again this year. While Park City coach Dave Yocum is high on his teams’ capabilities, he noted that they have plenty of work to do.

“We graduated over 30 seniors last year, so we have some holes to fill, but we’ve got some really good athletes,” he said. “Looking forward to the season, and I think we’ve got a pretty good group of kids.”

Part of Park City’s hopes of replacing last year’s seniors on the boys side lie in the hands of a couple of juniors whose older brothers shined for the Miners last year: Chris Henry and Carson Baynes. Henry’s brother Will was a state champion last year in the 800-meter and fifth in the 1,600-meter. Baynes’ brother Kirby was third in the 100-meter and second in the 200-meter at last year’s state championships. Yocum thinks that Chris and Carson are up to the task of living up to what their brothers did.

“Hopefully he’ll kind of be able to fill in where Kirby left off,” Yocum said. “He’s a more well-rounded runner than Kirby was. He can run 100, 200, 400, so he gives us a little more dimension. Chris Henry, Will’s younger brother, is a junior also, and he’s going to be a big addition.”

Yocum also spoke highly of junior Easton Brotherson in the hurdles. Brotherson finished third in the 110-meter hurdles at states last season.

“He had a great indoor season and really, really has come on,” Yocum said. “He’ll probably be one of the top kids in the state in the hurdles as well as being able to do a lot more relay work for us this year.”

In the throwing events, Yocum has high hopes for senior Jesse Helton, who signed to compete in shot put, hammer throw and discus for the University of North Carolina Wilmington next year. Helton finished fifth in discus and 15th in shot put at states last year. He came in third at the BYU Invitational in January during the indoor season in the shot put with an attempt that went over 55 feet.

“It’s like having a racehorse,” Yocum said. “He’s just so excited for the season. He’s high-energy, provides a lot of leadership and energy to the team. He’s really, really come on as almost an adult this year, filling a lot of roles of being a leader on the team, takes the younger kids and works with them, he does everything.”

Last year’s girls team was relatively inexperienced, and Yocum has seen how much the younger runners have improved. The girls return most of last year’s runners from the state championships, like Kaylee Hale, Leah Yaeger and Morgan Carter. While they have to replace do-it-all runner Chloe Shewell from last year, Yocum believes that this team is more well-rounded and deeper.

“I think we’re just a better, deeper team, more experienced,” Yocum said. “We had a lot of freshmen last year, they’re sophomores (now), then we’ve got a few seniors that are key and a bunch of juniors, so I think we can do better.

“The ability that a lot of those juniors and sophomores now bring us is the fact that they have experience at state that a lot of kids don’t have,” Yocum added. “I think it’s going to be very beneficial when it comes down to getting ready for the state meet. They’re going to be better prepared, there won’t be near the nerves, they’re just solid, strong kids.”