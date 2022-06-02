Park City’s track-and-field teams wrap up season at state

Park City’s boys track team finishes a relay race during the Region 6 meet last month. The Miners won the boys 4x100 relay at the state meet.

David Jackson/Park Record

Park City’s track-and-field teams wrapped up their respective seasons last month at the Class 5A state championships at Brigham Young University. The boys team finished sixth overall, while the girls team came in 11th.

Hopes of a higher finish for the boys were dashed when junior Easton Brotherson and sophomore Blake Tabaracci were unable to compete at the state championships. Freshman Caroline Retzer was also out for the girls team. Still, Park City coach Dave Yocum was happy with how state turned out for both squads.

“Given the personnel that (the boys) had, which was pretty strong, we actually did very well, I was pretty happy,” Yocum said. “And then on the girls’ side, I thought, again, we did pretty well. We had a major injury right before the state meet, which, again, made us shuffle what we could do.”

Park City’s boys 4×100 relay team won its event, arguably the biggest highlight of the state championships for the Miners. The four-man group of sophomore Will McCurdy and juniors Miles Preston, Carson Baynes – who also finished third in the 200 – and Matthew DeMarco captured the state title with a blistering time of 42.52 seconds. Yocum said that they set the school record by about half a second.

“For me, it was fun to watch,” Yocum said. “The group that we had last year I thought was a really strong group, and I really thought we had an outside chance to break it this year, but the guys just worked hard. And having (Baynes) come back from injury, having (McCurdy) come in gave us just an extra push on that.”

Senior Jesse Helton also had a standout performance for the Miners. In his last high school track meet before heading off to throw in college, Helton finished second in the discus and fourth in the shot put.

“He’s indispensable,” Yocum said. “He’s just an amazing athlete. To say that he is our most valuable person on the team, I think that was hands-down – he was the big guy for us. It was pretty amazing to watch his career and how much better he got over the years.”

The girls team found its stride in the relay events, scoring four top-six placements in four races. The Miners’ 4×400 team of senior Ellie Christensen and sophomores Kaylee Hale, Leah Yaeger and Morgan Carter finished in second with a time of 3 minutes and 56.06 seconds.

Hale and Carter had strong performances as individuals as well. Hale finished fifth in the 800, while Carter came in seventh in the 100. The fact that both are sophomores excites Yocum for next year.

“They were our MVPs this year,” he said. “They’re clutch. They don’t fold under pressure, they rise to the occasion. And to have those two on the girls’ side, those are going to be our rocks that we build the foundation on for the girls team next year. They’re super fun to watch.”

With Brotherson and Tabaracci back in the fold for next year, Yocum has high expectations for the boys as well.

“(Brotherson) is going to be without a doubt one of the top kids in the state next year in all divisions,” Yocum said. “I think my guys in the (4×100), they’ll be extremely good. And then our distance crew, again, those guys just kept getting better and better. And I think next year could be very good.”