Park City’s women’s 9-hole golf league is in full swing

Members of the Park City women's nine-hole golf league pose for a picture during their Rally for a Cure charity event. The league, which has nearly 180 members, is underway this summer.

Courtesy of Kathy Roll

Tuesday mornings and late afternoons at Park City Golf Club are reserved for the town’s nine-hole golf league. Home to about 180 members, the league is the biggest women’s nine-hole golf league in the state, according to league co-chair Cathy Clark.

The shorter rounds allow women who work during the day to find time to play golf and make it less intimidating for newcomers. According to co-chair Kathy Roll, about 55 members are new to Park City and/or golf.

Roll moved to Park City five years ago, and a friend who played in the league convinced her to join. She was on the league committee for a few years before becoming co-chair.

“I’ve played golf for a long time, and I’ve always belonged to an 18-hole league, which kind of takes a big chunk of your day out,” she said. “Playing in the nine-hole league is half the time — two hours — and so that’s very nice to be out there early in the morning, I think.

“I also like the social area of the league because it’s not so serious. It’s very friendly, we’re very welcoming.”

Clark was taking lessons from a pro at Jeremy Ranch Golf & Country Club when she was asked what her goal was. Clark knew about the league and thought that would be a fun way to play competitive golf while still meeting people and learning more about the sport.

“The league has been a good way to get involved, meet ladies to golf with, be involved with the pro shop,” Clark said. “It just gives you confidence to play and encourages you to improve.”

For Susan Revel, the league’s treasurer, learning how to golf has been a way to challenge herself and look for ways to improve. She found the league to be very accommodating for newcomers like herself and not too competitive. As a tennis player, golf wasn’t an easy sport for her to pick up.

“I don’t know why I decided to play golf because it’s a very hard sport,” she said with a laugh. “I felt like I was competing against myself when I started learning, and my concern was to improve year after year after year. I still feel I have those capabilities, so for those reasons I enjoy it.”

The league’s big event for the summer is its Rally for a Cure on July 27. Every year, the league raises money for charity. Revel says that the league raises about $5,000 per year, including last year during the pandemic.

“That’s a big fundraiser for us and a big focus because we want to give back to the community,” she said.