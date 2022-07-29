Park City’s women’s 9-hole golf league rallies for a cure

Pink-clad golfers could be found all over the course at Park City Golf Club on Tuesday as Park City’s women’s nine-hole golf league held its annual Rally for the Cure event to raise money for local health and cancer charities.

“We’ve done this every year for more than 20 years to raise awareness and money for breast cancer,” said Kathy Roll, co-chair of the league. “It’s kind of morphed into honoring people’s lives who have some sort of cancer, not just breast cancer. And I think it’s an important day for ladies to not only to raise money for cancer, but to honor the people that they know.”

According to Roll, the league raised over $12,000, which was over $2,500 more than last year’s total. Roll added that the league partnered with the Playing for Life Foundation to support People’s Health Clinic, the Image Reborn Foundation and the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

“We’re trying to raise awareness for people to get treatment or get proactive mammograms and appointments for women who don’t necessarily have the cash or the insurance to pay for those,” Roll said. “Three avenues of supporting people with cancer.”

Tuesday’s festivities included various golf-related competitions, like a closest-to-the-pin contest and a team game called pinkball. As part of the league’s fundraising efforts, players could also buy mulligans, and holes were sponsored. Participants could also buy tickets to win themed baskets through an opportunity drawing. Roll estimated there were 40 baskets compared to about 30 in 2021.

Tuesday’s event also featured a Hands for Hope wall to honor friends and family who have previously had cancer. For those who have experienced cancer or know someone who has, it’s a big deal.

“People buy a paper hand for $5, and they write a name on it,” Roll said. “We put it up on the wall, and then at the end of (the day), we take those hands and we put them in the pro shop and we kind of put them around our bulletin board. So, I think it’s very meaningful for our members to remember those people and honor them.”

Jill Beckett serves on the league’s board, and she was happy to be part of a big event for a good cause.

“It’s good to give back,” she said. “We had a lot of players, and it was a beautiful day. … It’s just a fun way to raise money for a good cause.”