Parkite Alex Hall, who can’t stop winning on ski tours, views life through a different lens

Alex Hall is on some sort of hot streak.

Already considered one of the best slopestyle skiers in the world, the Parkite was looking for ways to take this season to new heights. Combining his training, new tricks and confidence, there appeared to be no limit to what he could accomplish.

The only question that remained was would Hall actually take a step toward realizing his potential?

So when he walked off the podium after taking gold at a World Cup big air event in Atlanta in December, it seemed fitting that he had attained those new heights.

“I was for sure surprised, I guess I’m always surprised because very rarely am I expecting to win,” Hall said. “I’ve had enough years in competitions so my confidence was there and had been steadily building up with my training. Once you get on a roll with the confidence you have in skiing and having fun, it just goes up from there.”

Hall’s confidence also appears to be at an all-time high considering he’s won gold at his past two World Cup Big Air events (in Atlanta and Italy), and that came on the heels of his first two X Games gold medals, which he won last season at X Games Aspen and Norway in slopestyle and big air, respectively.

“The X Games are fun. … They’re a much bigger deal than the World Cup events and you would much rather win an X Games medal than a World Cup because it’s equal to like five World Cup medals,” said Hall, a graduate of the Winter Sports School. “The X Games are where all the best runs are done with everyone doing their best possible tricks. There’s so much training time that when you get out on the course, you can really go for it.”

He continued his winning ways with two more medals earlier this month, taking home gold in streetstyle and silver in slopestyle on the Dew Tour in Copper Mountain, Colorado.

The 21-year-old is no stranger to winning and competing on the big stage. He was an Olympian at just 19, finishing 16th in slopestyle at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. He also has two World Cup gold medals in slopestyle and one silver medal in big air that he won prior to the start of this season.

“Its always weird for me being in the position of winning because I’m usually the guy looking up to others,” Hall said. “I’ve been lucky enough to have won as much as I have in the past, and now more recently. It’s always hard to keep winning streaks alive so I’ve gotten good at just taking whatever comes next.”

But despite being one of the best slopestyle competitors in the world, Hall has an unusual approach and mindset when it comes to competition.

To him, it’s not about the medals, the podiums or the legacy. It’s all about being the best skier he can be on that day, and regardless of the outcome, always taking the result in stride.

“As long as I’m having fun and skiing as best I can, I’ll always be satisfied no matter the result. … Especially because there’s so much more to life,” he said. “I can always be satisfied if I know that I did what I could to win, even if I don’t in the end. It’s all about trying my hardest and I think that’s what counts most.”

According to his friends, including recent X Games gold medalist Colby Stevenson, Hall is one of the least competitive guys you’ll meet on tour. But he wasn’t always that way.

When he was younger, Hall says he based too much of his personal success in life on winning — but has since grown out of that knowing that a gold medal isn’t what life is all about. He enjoys too many other aspects of life to put his whole life into making it onto the podium.

“I think that’s been my personality as I’ve grown, where I kind of don’t worry about things too much,” Hall said. “I mean I still get nervous before I compete because I want to do well, but I’m at my best when I’m having as much fun as possible. I never think about the end result. … It’s more about the journey, being in the moment and have as much fun with it as possible.”

Included in his other passions are skateboarding and surfing, two things he loves doing when the sun is shining and the ground is covered with sand rather than snow. He took a few surfing trips with friends this past summer, hitting up Australia, Canary Islands and California, admitting it’s a nice balance with skiing.

More recently though, Hall has also gotten into filmmaking, acknowledging that taking video clips of tricks and posting them online is a huge part of what grows the success of his sport and a great way to get sponsors.

At the newschoolers.com — the home for competitive skiing — 20th anniversary awards show two weeks ago, Hall won Skier of the Year while also taking home Highest Rated Video and Best Short for his film MAGMA — filmed in a month at Mount Hood in Oregon with a few shots from Mount Bachelor and South Sister.

Regardless of whether skiing takes him to the 2022 Olympics or not, Hall acknowledges how lucky he is to live his life and how that, much like his personality, will never change.

“It’s a very unique lifestyle that I live,” Hall said. “I only want to do this as long as I’m having fun. … But when I’m not enjoying it, I’ll be done and start to truly explore different things in skiing and in life.”