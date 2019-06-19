Parkite Chase Campbell plots a busy downhill racing season

Chase Campbell has scheduled a busy summer as he travels to mountain bike races around the West.

On June 2, the rising Park City High School sophomore, 15, took first in the 13-15 year old category in super downhill at the Sundance Showdown at Sundance Resort. The USA Cycling sanctioned event was the first in the 2019 Utah Gravity Series.

Most recently, Campbell took ninth of 27 racers in the Junior Sport Boys 17U division at the 2019 North American Enduro at Silver Mountain Resort in Kellogg, Idaho, on June 15.

Campbell was not impressed with that outcome.

“I did pretty bad,” he said. “I had fun there, but if I was more familiar to the area it would be way better.”

It was also his first time competing at the Enduro World Series qualifying event.

He said the ride was a level up from the technical rides he’s used to, with steeper downhills, an abundance of large rocks and several large drops and jumps on the course.

Campbell will continue his season by spending the next few weeks in Whistler, British Columbia, where he will train with downhill coach Chris Kovarik before competing in a BC Cup race.

Campbell will then travel to Winter Park, Colorado, for the USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Championships on July 22-23.

Campbell grew up in Las Vegas, where he started mountain biking with his dad, and moved to Park City when he was 10.

Until recently he was a regular at the Canyons Bike Park. Now he trains mainly at Deer Valley, on the trails formerly used in the Scott Enduro Cup.

“I just like the feeling of doing tricks on my bike and going in the air and popping really hard and going as high as I can off jumps,” he said.