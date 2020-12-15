Parkite Rosie Brennan wins back-to-back World Cup events

Rosie Brennan won back-to-back World Cup events and took the overall World Cup lead this past weekend in Switzerland.

Courtesy of U.S. Ski and Snowboard

Cross-country skier Rosie Brennan had herself a banner weekend in Davos, Switzerland, winning back-to-back World Cup events. With the wins, Brennan has taken the overall World Cup lead, in addition to the World Cup sprint and distance leader bibs.

Brennan, a Park City High School graduate, began the weekend by winning her first-ever World Cup event, the freestyle sprint, with a time of 2 hours and 37.36 seconds.

“It’s wild,” Brennan said in a U.S. Ski and Snowboard release. “I have never considered myself a sprinter, so to find myself on the podium in a sprint is something I honestly didn’t even dream of.”

That alone would have been an impressive accomplishment, but the next day Brennan won the women’s 10k race with a time of 24:49.8 and a margin of victory of 34 seconds over the second-place finisher.

“That is quite honestly something I’m not sure I’ve ever even dreamed of,” Brennan said of taking the overall World Cup lead as well as the sprint and distance leader bibs. “Obviously, we have only had a few races, but it’s something I’m proud of nonetheless and while I’m not sure I expect to keep them all the whole season, I hope to do them proud while I have them and put up as good a fight as I can.”

The victories are the latest step in an impressive comeback for Brennan, who was cut from the U.S. national team after the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Brennan later learned she’d contracted mononucleosis during the season, resulting in a string of disappointing performances.

“My symptoms weren’t awful, but my body wasn’t interested in racing,” she told The Park Record at the time.

After losing her spot on the U.S. team she returned to her club team, Alaska Pacific University Nordic Ski Center, and worked her way back into shape and back into contention. Now, Brennan has reached the peak of her career so far — in the 100-plus races since she began her career in 2009, Brennan had never reached a podium. In the past two month, she’s had three podium finishes.