Parkite signs to play tennis for Utes

Dylan Applegate reacts after winning the Class 4A first singles championship in 2019. Applegate signed to play tennis for the Utes.

Park Record file photo

After moving out to California to further develop his tennis game, Park City’s Dylan Applegate is heading back home to play college tennis at the University of Utah.

Applegate was considering playing for schools like Boston University, Santa Clara and UC Santa Barbara. Applegate initially didn’t want to stay in Utah, but the hometown Utes won out after making a strong impression on Applegate’s official visit. Tennis Recruiting Network lists Applegate as a four-star recruit.

“But in October, I went on my official visit to the University of Utah, and I loved it,” Applegate said. “I loved the coaches, I loved the team, I loved the facilities, so I decided to commit to the University of Utah.”

Applegate previously played for Park City High School’s boys tennis team and won a state title as a freshman in 2019. He stormed his way through the Class 4A first singles bracket and claimed the championship with a 6-2, 6-3 win in the finals. Applegate’s title helped the Miners win their 14th state title in boys tennis and their first since 2012. Applegate was taking online classes at the time but could still play for the Miners.

“It was super fun to compete in the state tournament,” Applegate said. “I think I do a lot better in a team environment with someone supporting me. Because when I’m out here playing tournaments, I’m pretty much out here all alone, there’s no team supporting me. But in the state championship, it was super fun to have people supporting me. In the finals, there was a crowd of, like, 100 people watching, and it was just awesome.”

Applegate moved out to Irvine, California, last February to train. California offers stiffer competition compared to Utah.

“I came out here for a week about a year and a half ago, and I loved it,” Applegate said. “I loved the kids and the training area. And so, I just came down here. It was only for the spring initially, and then after the spring I’m like, ‘I need to spend my senior year here in the summer, and it’ll just be better for me and my tennis game.’”

It’s paid off for Applegate, as he looks forward to joining the Utes. He’s seen his game improve over time in California, playing against some of the best players his age.

“In Utah, there’s not that many good places to train, not many tournaments going on, I’d have to travel a lot for tournaments,” Applegate said. “And here, I’m actually training at one of the better academies or groups in the country. We’ve got multiple players top 10 in the world in juniors and very high-level players. My game has gotten a lot better since I moved here.”

Applegate’s excited about his next step, and it’s come at a good time for Utah’s mens tennis program. The team is 20-6 this year, just beat UCLA for the first time in program history and was ranked No. 32 in the April 13 Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s rankings.

“I’m just looking forward to getting to train with the team and all of the special things I’m going to be allowed to do,” he said. “I’m going to have so much more attention on nutrition and in the gym, fitness and on the tennis court. I think it’s going to take my game to another, whole new level.”