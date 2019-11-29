Parkite Sophia Domonoske is ready for the next step in her life of figure skating

It’s been nearly 12 years since Sophia Domonoske put on ice skates for the first time. And ever since that trip around the ice at Park City’s Ice Arena, it’s been all about the competition and love of skating.

Fast forward to the present, and despite Domonoske’s growth and success as a skater, that love of competition has yet to go away.

“I’m extremely competitive, and originally only took up skating because it was something my older sister didn’t do,” said Domonoske. “I’m happy with my choice because ever since then, I’ve never looked back. Skating is something that I love and I wouldn’t want to be doing anything else with my time.”

Domonoske wasn’t kidding when she said she wouldn’t want to be doing anything else with her time.

During the height of skating season, she’s often up at 5 a.m. every school day. She then skates from 5:40 to 8:20 in the morning before leaving the rink, catching a quick shower, and heading to Park City High School for a full day of classes. And then, according to her, it’s back to the rink, ballet or gymnastics classes; anything that benefits her skating career.

“Park City (High School) is incredible in supporting their athletes, because by allowing me to take classes in the summer, it frees up to have an opening period in the morning to train,” Domonoske said. “It does get tiring sometimes, but usually I’ll take a week off to binge watch some Netflix and sleep in when that happens. Still, I don’t look at is a struggle when it’s what I want to be doing.”

That practice has been paying off for Domonoske.

She recently took the silver medal in the Combined event and won a bronze in Pattern Dance at United States Figure Skating Association’s National Solo Dance Finals in September. She then followed that up with a sixth place finish at the 2020 Central Pacific Regional Singles Challenge last month, and a 16th place finish at 2020 Central Pacific Sectional Singles Final on Saturday, Nov. 16.

But if you ask Domonoske, despite the success on the ice she has a totally different personality off of it.

On the ice, she’s armed with a competitive drive that has proven successful. She’s confident and feels comfortable in nearly any situation as long as there are skates attached to her feet.

But off it, that fierce woman disappears and she becomes timid and shy, according to her. Skating has been so much of her life that winning was everything, and now she’s understanding that there’s more to skating that medals.

“It was hard because so much of my identity has been wrapped in ice skating,” Domonoske said. “I’ve been a competitor my whole life, and skating was where I won. But now I’m starting to find myself more as a person and realize that there are other things.”

Among those other things is her plan to take a gap year once she graduates, despite her ambition to be a surgeon once she hangs up her skates. She could join sister at Dartmouth College, which interests her partly because of the school itself and partly because of the skating club the university offers.

“It would be so cool to continue skating, especially at a school where it’ll help me achieve my career goal,” Domonoske said. “It’s not so much about winning but just continuing to love being on that ice.”

But before college, Domonoske plans to fill that gap year trying to find a partner who she can skate with in dance competitions. She feels as if she’s ready to move forward with a partner, and plus, she likes the idea of being able to play different characters.

“Being different characters allows me to connect with the crowd emotionally, and that has helped me with my growth as a person,” Domonoske said. “I like to express myself and different emotions because I feel like it challenges me. It’s a way of keeping things fun but still being a competitor.”