Parkite Sydney Palmer-Leger finishes eighth as Utes win national championship

Sydney Palmer-Leger knew something was wrong.

The Parkite felt a twinge in her hamstring just two laps into Saturday’s four-lap women’s 15-kilometer freestyle race during the NCAA Skiing Championships at Soldier Hollow. She’d stayed with the leaders — her University of Utah teammates Sophia Laukli and Novie McCabe — for the first two laps. But now she was cramping, and at a most inopportune time.

She continued to push but knew it would be difficult to hold on. She slipped to fifth, then to sixth. And by the time she crossed the finish line, Palmer-Leger, the defending national champion in the event, sat in eighth place.

“Definitely not my day,” she said. “I was pushing really hard the first two laps and I was right in second with Novie and Sophia. And then after the second lap, my hamstring just kind of died, and it was super painful. And it’s hard to push hard when you’re in pain.”

But Palmer-Leger will still have plenty to celebrate because the Utes ski team took home its third-straight national championship and the 15th title in team history. Utah’s women’s Nordic team had another dominant day, as Laukli won Saturday’s race with McCabe in second. The Utes scored 202.5 of their 578 points in women’s cross-country skiing events and beat second-place Vermont by 66.5 overall.

“We’ve worked really hard for this,” Utah head Nordic coach Miles Havlick said. “Great to do it in front of the home crowd. I can’t remember the last time the home team won, so it’s great to do it here.”

While Palmer-Leger didn’t take home another national title like Laukli and McCabe this year, she still contributed to Utah’s high scores in the women’s Nordic races. Palmer-Leger’s fight through her injury was important because it helped pad Utah’s lead, as she scored 23 points for her eighth-place finish.

“I pushed through as much pain as possible, and I will finish dead last before I ever not finish,” she said. “Just doing it for my team at that point. It’s super painful, and everyone can see it, but I think it says more when you actually finish through it and you push through it than quitting. I don’t quit my racing, even if it’s the worst race possible.”

After Laukli and McCabe pulled away, Palmer-Leger found herself on an island. She was trying to grit her way through an event while injured, and the three Utes had such a big lead on the rest of the pack that she had no one to draft with. Eventually, the pack caught up to her.

“It’s really difficult, does not help the cramping,” she said. “I thought I could hold people off with my leg cramping really bad, but they eventually caught up, so that’s mentally really challenging for people to come catch you after you had a pretty good first two laps. There’s nothing you can do at that point, and it’s just (about) trying to finish the race.”

It was a disappointing couple of days for Palmer-Leger, who also finished sixth in the 5-kilometer classical on Thursday. She had a strong regular season, winning six of her eight races, only to have a rough run at the national championships. But Utah director of skiing Fredrik Landstedt praised her efforts on Saturday.

“Sydney had some amazing races earlier in Fairbanks, she was destroying everyone in college races, so she still had a good year,” he said. “That’s the ultimate team skier, to me. Somebody that has not their best races and they just fight for the team and they just get in and they don’t fall back. She ends up (eighth), and that’s incredible for the third person on your team.

“That’s the difference. You have someone like her, she keeps fighting and still skis up there. Another athlete that’s not as strong mentally could have easily fallen outside the top 30.”