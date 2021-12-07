Parkites Alex Hall, Rosie Brennan shine at World Cup events

Alex Hall flies through the air during the 2019 World Ski Championships in Park City. Hall finished second in big air at last weekend’s World Cup stop in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Park Record file photo

Freeskier Alex Hall and cross-country skier Rosie Brennan both landed on the podium at their respective World Cup stops this past weekend, an encouraging early showing for the Parkites as they set their sights on the 2022 Winter Olympics in February.

Hall finished second in big air at Steamboat Springs, Colorado, while Brennan placed third in the 10k freestyle individual start thousands of miles away in Lillehammer, Norway.

Hall landed an 1800 on his first run and then a 1980 on his third. It wasn’t enough to unseat Austria’s Matej Svancer, however. Antoine Adelisse of France finished third. Fellow Parkite Colby Stevenson finished in sixth place.

“The jump was even better because we went in the afternoon, so it was really soft and we were able to go big,” Hall said via U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “It was pretty much as good as a jump can get. I’m hyped to be on the podium, and I’m stoked for everyone to ski so well. Matej is obviously an animal and I’m just hyped to be up here with him and Antoine. We all had a really good time so that’s up there, too.”

Brennan earned her first podium finish of the season on Saturday in Norway. A strong final lap on the three-lap course moved her into third place. Brennan is currently sitting in fourth in the overall World Cup standings early in the season.

“I knew it was tight, so I really tried to let loose the last lap and trust my strength,” she said via U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “I had great skis and was able to hold pace all the way to the finish while others faded, giving me a podium.”

Park City native and speedskater Casey Dawson, meanwhile, helped the U.S. men set a world record in the team pursuit event while the ISU World Cup stopped at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns. Dawson, along with Joey Mantia and Emery Lehman, won a gold medal with a record time of 3:34.473. He also had podium finishes in the Division B 1500-meter and 5000-meter events.