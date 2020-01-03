Parkites dominate all-state nominations with 29 fall sport athletes receiving recognition

For Park City High School’s fall athletes, the grind before the start of the season began during the summer.

Whether that be the football team in the weight room, the volleyball team in the gym, the girls soccer team on the field, the boys golf team on the course, the girls tennis team on the courts or the cross-country runners on the trails, each of the Miners’ fall sports teams began their journey through grueling workouts in the summer.

“We have a strength and conditioning coach who gave the girls a program to do over the summer,” said former soccer Micaela Carriel at the beginning of the season. “We would meet every Wednesday but the girls were responsible for getting their workouts in on their own every Monday and Friday.”

Josh Montzingo, Miners football coach, agreed that the time spent in the weight room throughout the offseason played a major role in the success of the Miners on the field. Not the biggest of teams, Park City often found itself stronger and more athletic against its opponents due to the work ethic displayed in during training sessions.

But with the seasons now over, the team accolades are gone and all that remain are the individual ones — and for Park City athletes, all that hard work in the summer paid off.

“I can’t speak for everyone but I know that the guys on our team worked so hard every day that I feel like we deserve it,” said Chase Johansen, Park City’s starting linebacker and a first-team, all-state selection. “We never quit, even where we were tired and exhausted we just continued to try and get better. The amount of work that we put in from the time last season ended to when this one did, it shows had badly we all wanted to be great and play our best for one another.”

Altogether across six different sports, Park City had 29 athletes named to some sort of all-state team by the Deseret News, with nine of them receiving first-team nods.

FOOTBALL: After finishing second in Class 4A, the Miners put six players on the all-state first-team, including two-time nominee in senior wide receiver Mark McCurdy. McCurdy, the Region 10 co-MVP with teammate Jack Skidmore, finished the season with 969 receiving yards (30.3 yards per catch) and 14 touchdowns, 502 rushing yards and five scores while also throwing a touchdown.

Running back Dylan Bauer was also named to the first-team, finishing the season with 2,003 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. Paving the way for Bauer was junior offensive lineman Coco Lukrich, another first-team nominee.

Defensively, linebackers Brady Baumann (88 tackles, nine tackles for loss) and Johansen (Region 10 Defensive MVP, 149 tackles and 14 tackles for loss) and lineman Carver Rodman (67 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles and six sacks) all made the first-team.

Offensive tackle Jimmy Williams and safety Kirby Baynes were named to the all-state second team, while Skidmore and outside linebacker Grant Warner were named honorable mention.

Sky View, the 4A state champs, led the way with 13 members selected to a team, including seven first-team nominees.

VOLLEYBALL: Although the Miners’ season got cut short in the Class 5A quarterfinals, the future remains bright as Park City will bring back three members who made the all-state team.

Headlining the returners is Division-one recruit Hayden Goodman, a 6-foot-3 middle who finished the season leading the state in blocks with 156. She also added 220 kills, 189 digs and 62 aces on the year in being named first-team all-state.

Being named to the second team was junior outside hitter Brooklyn Sapp and junior setter Maya Lopansri. Sapp led the team in kills (277) and digs (409) while Lopansri finished with 727 assists and 57 aces.

Senior Izzy Sandston represented the Miners as an honorable mention nominee.

SOCCER: Moving up to 5A was going to be an adjustment for the Miners, but falling in the second round of the state playoffs was nothing to be ashamed of as Park City feel to eventual state champion Skyline 3-2.

Senior midfielder Stephanie Burnham and senior defender Coral Crossland were named to the honorable mention.

CROSS-COUNTRY: In what was supposed to be an interesting year for both the boys and girls cross-country teams, head coach Steve Cuttitta was exuberant with how their respective seasons finished out.

Led by senior and third-team all-state nominee Reese McGrath (19th, 16 minutes and 12.4 seconds), the boys finished seventh in the state despite competing against two nationally ranked teams.

The girls side is where the future remains brightest as sophomore Elena Grissom (19:13.6) and freshman Ava Coccaro (19:14.6) each took home second-team all-state honors, finishing 13thand 14thoverall, in leading Park City to a fourth place finish.

GOLF: It was a tough end to the season on the links, as Park City’s run of 11 consecutive state championships came to an end. Moving up to 5A, the Miners finished five strokes back of champion Skyline and four stroked back of second place Farmington to bring home third.

Senior Jackson Holman and junior Wyatt Peterson were named to the all-state first-team. Holman finished fourth overall with a two-day total of 145 while Peterson, who entered the final day in first place individually, finished in eight place.

Senior Eli Kimche, the Region 8 MVP didn’t have his best stuff at the state tournament but battled for a 19th place finish and second-team all-state honors. Joining him on the second team were junior Charlie Taylor and senior Ryan Wright. Senior Charlie Dalton and junior Tucker Lee were named honorable mention, meaning all seven Miners that competed at the state tournament received all-state nomination.

TENNIS: Armed with a very young team, Park City went into the 5A state tournament just looking to gain the necessary experience to be used as a learning lesson for the following seasons. So finishing in sixth place was not a disappointment for the Region 8 champs, according to head coach Heather Nicholas.

Park City had three girls receive all-state nominations; senior Brooklyn Thompson and freshmen Elle Martin and Olivia Tarmina.

Tarmina, playing in the No. 2 singles slot, and Thompson, in the No. 3 singles slot, each bowed out in the semifinals of the state tournament this past October.

Martin was Park City’s No. 1 singles player all year, finishing second at the region tournament before losing in the second round of the state tournament to senior Sicely Ferreira of Woods Cross, who ended being the state runner-up.