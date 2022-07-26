Parkites play 100 holes of golf in 1 day but also Play for Life

When golf pro Cynthia Brown headed out onto the Pete Dye Canyon Course at Promontory Club early Monday morning, it was so dark that she couldn’t tell what club was in her bag.

By the time she finally left, Brown and three others had played 100 holes of golf in one day.

But Brown wasn’t trying to complete the Herculean task of playing over five-and-a-half rounds in a single day just for fun. Instead, it was to raise money in the fight against breast cancer.

“It’s from our heart,” Brown said. “We tear up our bodies and minds to do this, and we know we’re going to feel better tomorrow – or maybe Wednesday. But the people that are in chemo and really struggling and their lives aren’t what they used to be. This is a big deal for us all.”

Brown serves as the chair for the Playing for Life Foundation and is one of its founders. She said the event raised over $100,000 as of Monday morning. Brown added that the funds raised will go toward providing free mammograms in the community as well as supporting survivor care and helping fund breast cancer research.

She has her own history with breast cancer, as she discovered a large lump in her breast, and while it was benign, it continues to serve as her inspiration. She said this is her 13th year playing 100 holes in a day.

“It’s just an incredible thing to do,” Brown said. “So mental. Physically, you just have to pay attention and keep walking OK and drinking and stuff. But, it’s mental, it’s so mental.”

Brown was joined by Vaughn Robinson, Cole Carlson and Karen Seaman. She noted that everybody in the group had been affected by cancer in some way.

Brown was dealing with a hand injury and insisted on fighting through it to play 100 holes again this year. She had to play with a brace on her hand, but to her, it’s nothing compared to what others are going through.

“I might start swinging like this all the time,” she said.

In order to play 100 holes in a day, everybody had to play quickly. Brown and Seaman were more than halfway done by noon. It doesn’t leave much time to think about how tired one is or really grasp how many holes have been completed. According to the foundation’s Facebook page, this year’s event was the fastest yet at 11 hours and 35 minutes.

“When they said we’re halfway through, I’m like, ‘Really?’” Seaman said. “It doesn’t feel like I’ve been out here that long. If you asked me how long I’ve been out here, I would say a couple hours. And I think I’ve been out here more than six.”

If anything, it seemed like their golf game was getting better as the day went on, not worse. Playing the same hole multiple times in one day has its advantages, even if it feels a little surreal. Brown likened it to “Groundhog Day.”

“You start to memorize what the greens are doing and where the pin placements are,” Brown said. “As in anything, you feel like you’re just practicing, so you better be getting better every hole. Every time you make it around to each and every hole, you should be improving.”

Seaman played 100 holes for the first time this year, and she thought it was going well ahead of the afternoon.

“I want to play well, but obviously it’s a great cause,” she said. “It’s kind of been interesting to prepare for it mentally. But yeah, so far, it’s been great, it’s been awesome.”

Karen Seaman putts during one of her 100 holes of golf on Monday.

David Jackson/Park Record

Both her mother and mother-in-law died from breast cancer, so the cause hits close to home.

“I think it’s just so important because of the breast cancer history that not only impacted me and my family, but so many people in this country and around the world,” Seaman said. “Everything that we can do to support it and the research is just so hugely important.”

More than halfway through, Seaman was still in high spirits.

“It was daunting when I first thought about it, but once we’re out here and we get going, you don’t think about it,” Seaman said. “You’re just going, you’re just hitting and hitting and hitting.”

While Brown and her group completed their challenge, they know the fight continues. Days like Monday can help, but they know there is still work to be done.

“Our goal is to find a cure in our lifetime,” Brown said. “I mean, this is ridiculous we don’t have a cure yet. The only cure we have is mammograms, and that’s what we really push.”