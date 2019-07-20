Parkites play 100 holes of golf in one day to support fight against breast cancer

With the first light barely creeping over the mountains, a group of five people stood on the first hole of the Promontory Pete Dye Canyon Course. All with a golf club in hand and a glow ball in the other, they each hit their opening shot at 5:30 a.m., watching it sail through the open sky before landing on the damp yet firm fairway.

What would follow over the next 12 hours Wednesday would be a mixture of exhaustion and delusion, mental fatigue and physical strain for Cynthia Brown, Vaughn Robinson, Tom Rogers, Scott Flick and Mike Perry.

But it would be worth it as everything the five-some endured over the half day was to honor and support the fight against breast cancer. They were doing it for an annual charity event designed to help the Playing for Life Foundation.

“This is an extremely important event for us in our fight for life and against breast cancer,” said Brown, LPGA professional at Park City Golf Club and board chair/director of the Playing for Life Foundation in Park City.

All five golfers, along with a team of caddies and supporters, played 110 holes on the day, collecting money from various sponsors based on how well they played.

According to Brown, different amounts of money were donated to the cause based on the results of each hole, with eagles and birdies securing more money than pars.

Sue Slavicek ties an enlarged bra to an electric golf cart as the team switches carts to recharge batteries after playing just over 50 holes at Promontory Club’s Pete Dye golf course on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, as part of the annual 100 Holes of Golf event.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

Four of the members who participated are prominent figures in the local golf community, with Robinson serving as director of golf at Park City Golf Club and Rogers and Flick serving as PGA professionals at Promontory and the Jeremy Ranch Golf and Country Club, respectively. Perry, who is the co-founder of Flower Power Co., was the only participant not formally involved in golf..

“This is my second season doing this. … A few of our members are on the board so they asked me to do this and take place of our head professional,” Flick said. “I think this concept is fantastic, it has been a lot of fun and even though it’s tiring, it’s enjoyable.”

Robinson, who served as Flick’s playing partner, was playing in the event for the sixth time and mainly did so because of his personal connection to breast cancer. His sister is currently battling breast cancer so any chance he can to help her or honor what she’s doing, Robinson does it.

“It’s a roller coaster, different emotions where you hit these lulls and these walls and battle irritation,” Robinson said about the event. “Mainly though, you focus through it and remember why you’re out here, whether it be my sister or members of the community.”

For Rogers, being a veteran of the event meant he went into it with a game plan that paid dividends in the end. Apart from getting rest before the event and making sure to eat and stay hydrated during it, a simple golfing technique is what allowed him to shoot well throughout.

“Rest, I got plenty of rest ahead of this knowing how taxing it is,” Rogers said. “My game plan in my brain is to not swing at it too hard. … If I swing at it hard in the first half, the second half was brutal.”

Rogers summed it up when he talked about what the event means to him personally and the group as a whole. He was playing in honor of his sister who’s battling a terminal condition but it was also more than that.

Mike Perry keeps an eye on the pin at hole 1 during the annual 100 Holes of Golf event at Promontory Club’s Pete Dye golf course on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

“Just promoting what a great cause this is, people need to know that,” Rogers said. “Playing 100 holes takes a lot out of me, but it’s nothing compared to what some of these people are going through, so helping and supporting them in any way possible is a top priority.”

The Playing for Life Foundation will now turn its attention to its annual gala at Riverhorse on Main on Aug. 1. There will be a silent and live auction, as well as food and drinks for anyone who wants to attend.