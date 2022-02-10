Parkites propel U.S. to Olympic gold in mixed aerials team event

The mixed team aerials event made its Olympic debut on Thursday, and a U.S. team made up of Parkite skiers stunned host China to take home gold.

Ashley Caldwell, Chris Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld teamed up and scored a 338.34 to finish ahead of China (324.22) and Canada (290.98). Lillis’ back double full-full-double full helped propel the U.S. into first place. The trick, which involves three flips and five spins, earned the 23-year-old a score of 135.00, the highest of the second run.

“This has been a three-year process for us, for me getting ready for this Olympic Games and being able to throw those quintuple twisting triples,” Lillis said in a press release. “I was just happy to get the opportunity to throw one and to put it down.”

The U.S. was in second after the first run and moved on to the second run, which eliminated the bottom two teams in the six-team event. In addition to Lillis’ electric second run, Schoenefeld successfully landed a back double full-full-full for 114.48 points. Caldwell added another 88.86 on a back full-full-full.

“It’s unreal,” Schoenefeld said in the release. “I was at the top and I knew I had to land to get down here (on the podium). I’m just glad everything happened perfectly. I don’t know what to say right now. I am so excited.”

It’s been a long time coming for Caldwell, whose trip to Beijing is the 28-year-old’s fourth Olympics appearance. She’s from Virginia originally, but, like her teammates, moved to Park City to train. Prior to winning gold, her best result as an individual was two 10th-place finishes. Lillis and Schoenefeld, Caldwell’s boyfriend, are making their debuts at the Games.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” Caldwell said in the release. “This is my fourth Games, and I’ve been in the hunt for a gold medal my entire career. To do it with these guys is incredible. Chris has been like a brother to me forever, and Justin is the love of my life, so that really helps.”

The U.S. previously landed on the podium in one of the two mixed aerials team World Cup events, finishing second in Ruka, Finland, on Dec. 11.

Other results

Parkite Ashley Farquharson brought her Olympics to a close as the first leg of the team relay in luge. Farquharson earlier in the Games was the highest U.S. finisher in the women’s singles event, and she posted the fourth-fastest time of any woman in the mixed team relay. The Americans ended up finishing seventh, but the 22-year-old proved that she’s one to watch for 2026.

“We had a great time, and our showing this week only speaks to the future that we have,” she said in a press release. “I think it was amazing. I’m extremely proud of all of us.”

Cross-country skier Rosie Brennan, meanwhile, finished 13th out of 98 skiers in the women’s 10-kilometer classic. Jessie Diggins was the highest-finishing American in eighth place.