PCHS girls basketball team celebrates seniors
The Park City High School girls basketball team celebrated senior night on Friday during the Miners’ game against Salem Hills. Top row, from left: Shay Simmons, Caroline Cook, Ginger McLaughlin, Ava Jennings and Marley Parkinson. Bottom row, from left: Sam Givich, Ana Kaiserman and Julia Henry. The Miners fell to the Skyhawks but have displayed dedication throughout an unusual season impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
PCHS girls basketball team celebrates seniors
The Park City High School girls basketball team celebrated senior night on Friday during the Miners’ game against Salem Hills. Top row, from left: Shay Simmons, Caroline Cook, Ginger McLaughlin, Ava Jennings and Marley Parkinson.…